Information circulating social media has it that upcoming Nigerina singer Bims, whose real name is Olawale Isreal-Lagbokun, collapsed on Sunday, December 22

Bims was said to have been performing at Rema's concert at Eko Energy City gate when he suddenly stopped moving on the stage floor

The video saw some crew members taking him backstage, but updates about his health are still vague

Budding Nigerian singer Olawale Isreal-Lagbokun, known as Bims, is in an unknown state as he was said to have collapsed at Rema's concert yesterday.

Bims headlined Rema's Lagos concert on Sunday, December 2024, but unfortunately, he collapsed while performing on stage with two dancers.

The ladies were dancing to his performance and entertaining fans when they suddenly realized Bims stopped moving.

The crowd assumed it was a prank as they could be heard telling him to stand up. However, things turned out differently after some crew members rushed in and carried him off the state.

The situation remains vague as no credible update about his health has been reported. There has also been no comment from Rema.

In 2022, Bims released his EP 'Beyond Your Eyes'. He told Punch newspaper that he sang from his personal experiences.

“Meanwhile, I am still working on new songs and a few collaborations. It was a bitter-sweet experience. For example, the fifth track is titled, Return to the Streets, and it was about unreciprocated love though it was good while it lasted.”

