Popular social media critic Daniel Regha has caused a buzz with his recent review of YBNL star Asake's new song Active with US rapper Travis Scott.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Asake dropped a new song, including a visual for Active featuring Travis Scott.

Active, a track off Asake's forthcoming album, “Lungu Boy", included a fusion of Fuji.

Daniels Regha speaks on Asake's new song with Travis Scott

According to Regha, the collaboration between Asake and Travis Scott was disappointing as he stressed that the duo didn't push their pen game.

The critic also said the music video did not convey a meaningful message, so he rated it 2.5 out of 10.

He wrote:

"Asake's new song "Active" featuring Travis Scott is quite a d!sappointing collab; Asides the beats & catchy intro, the song has absolutely n¤ substance. Asake d!dn't push his pen, but Travis verse was n¤ better either. There's also too much going on in the music video with n¤ meaningful msg conveyed. Asake had the potential to do better. The track is a 2.5/10 simply due to the beats, intro/chorus, & flow. No offense."

See Daniel Regha's tweet below:

Netizens react to Daniel Regha's tweet

Legit.ng gathered some of the comments, read them below:

aracasual1

"Most people need to know the difference between amapiano and house music. That Asake and Travis Scott is house music with fuji element, but whenever we hear log drum, it's amapiano."

abazwhyllzz

"You don’t like the song because you can not dance with it in the bush?"

ani_ukpanah:

"You say Asake didn't do wetin? That Travis verse was no better?? Lmao , why do you sound like there's something in your mind against Asake? The other day you complained that he didn't feature any upcoming artist. Today, it's this. Lol, you better take a chill pill."

udeochusp:

"I know say you go talk. Go and sing or produce your own song."

Daniel Regha protests in the bush

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Daniel Regha was spotted on farmland where he was seen carrying a placard with a message directed at the government.

This was amid the protests in the country.

Reacting, someone said:

"Your own dey always differ Daniel..Protesting with corns and vegetables."

