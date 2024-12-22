Tiwatope Savage is that celebrity who is never afraid to be herself, be it on stage or while having a good time with her friends

The singer was recently performing on stage when a random member of the crowd threw a $100 bill at her

Her reaction to the fan's gesture spurred comments across social media, as many did not expect such

Tiwa Savage, a Nigerian music crooner notable for her vocal prowess, has reached the front line of blogs.

The singer recently performed at a show organized by Nigerian Disc Jockey Ms DSF when something unexpected happened on stage. One of her fans had thrown a $100 bill at her, and while many thought she would be offended, she flipped the script.

What Tiwa did after fan thew $100

Tiwa walked towards the money, picked it up, tucked it into the chest area of her outfit, and followed it up with a wink, evoking a wild cheer from the crowd. The video has since generated a buzz on social media, as netizens would not stop sharing their hot takes.

Watch the video here:

It will be recalled that Tiwa raised concerns recently after revealing that her December would not be "detty" but very clean. The mother-of-one stated that she was now overweight and that most of her clothes didn't fit anymore.

Tiwa Savage spurs reactions online

Read some reactions below:

@anjyolah:

"Tiwa has really been enjoying herself lately. I love it. So chilled."

@msfisheer:

"Ladies and gentlemen! No money is a waste 😂."

@teeto__olayeni :

"For this economy???? Collect any money collectable abeg."

@its_katchy:

"Dey play. Na like 2 bag of rice be that."

@d_sav94:

"She’s a whole vibe 😂😂 the realest."

@thesouvenirhall:

"Yes because you don’t reject money😂."

@zikka_o:

"I’d do the same! It’s money….Dolapa."

@anuadutifowler:

"That's my queen."

@faithfitnesstore:

"Shebi she said she no get clothes again? This Aunty no whine us Jare!"

Tiwa Savage exchanges words with Wizzy's fan

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage was forced to respond to online trolls, who also doubled as Wizkid's fan.

Tiwa went online to promote her new song with Ruger, for which they had just shot a music video.

A fan went online to water down their effort while glorifying Wizkid's song, triggering online responses.

