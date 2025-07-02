Years ago, a woman made a joke about welcoming triplets in a social media post, which trended online

She recently welcomed twins and reminded people about the post she made years ago, sharing her thoughts

Many reacted to her viral social media post as she stated that God had a sense of humour, sparking conversation

A Nigerian lady went viral after announcing that she had given birth to twins.

She made a tweet in 2022 where she joked about welcoming triplets in the hospital.

The earlier tweet by @depejuu_ read:

"Scene where I wake up after CS to see 3 babies beside me. Me to the doctor: Ta lo n se giveaway Doctor: madam, they're your children. Me: why? There is shortage of parents ni? What are the babies thinking? That I'm Da Rocha's wife? Ewo ni buy 1 get 2 free."

Her recent tweet after welcoming twins read:

"I woke up and saw 2, God really does have a sense of humor."

Clearing the air that the earlier post was a joke, the woman added:

"Wait o, people are under this tweet saying 3 and then 2, no oooo. I go born 3 and still get belle again, even pigs sef dey rest. The 2022 tweet was a joke."

Read her tweet below:

Reactions trail woman's twins after triplets' joke

@Loadedbrodah said:

"Scene where my wife gets in the jacuzzi and boom pushes out 6 babies. She: Odogwu come and see ooo. Me: Who are those men?"

@dadialiyah said:

"Funny Story! Sometime in the early 2000s around Onile Gogoro, Surulere; a pregnant paraga seller went into Labour. She was rushed to a local midwife. She delivered twins. Her boyfriend, a Vulcanizer was summoned in the midst of hailings by onlookers. Baby Daddy was instructed to rally round and get baby things for the new borns. He left but thing is, baby momma was still in pain. Midwife pressed her belly...Shuo! Two more babies came out. Baby Daddy came back in the midst of 10x the previous hailings and met 4 babies."

@OREnifeni said:

"God should’ve squared (👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾👶🏾) it for you sha next pregnancy will be 3 by the special glorious grace of God! Iya ejire, congratulations. Olorun awo gbogbo ke po - Amin Ya’Rabbi alamin."

@gbemle said:

"Congratulations. How many did you go home with though?"

@Sassiepresh said:

"Congrats dear. He took out 1 at the last min as per, let me just pity this my daughter."

Woman who welcomed triplets shows baby bump

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian woman who welcomed triplets has shared a video showcasing her huge baby bump in a viral video.

In the TikTok video, the woman showed her baby bump and revealed herself with three newborn babies.

People who came across the video celebrated the woman and prayed for their breakthrough in childbirth.

