Eldee D Don has shared the role he played in Wizkid's career when the singer was still signed to Banky W's EME records

While granting an interview with Adesope, the rapper said that Wizkid didn't start with Afrobeat but another genre of music

Fans were impressed by the new revelation about their favourite artist, as some of them hailed him in the comment section

Nigerian veteran rapper Lanre Dabiri, better known as Eldee D Don, has stated the genre of music Grammy Award singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid started with before he found his footing in the music industry.

The music star, who relocated abroad a few years ago, was a guest on Adesope Shopsydoo's the Afrobeat podcast.

The singer, who gushed about his father's impact in technology in Nigeria, disclosed that Wizkid didn't start out as an Afrobeat artist.

According to him, Wizkid was leaning towards Reggae and Dancehall music. However, he saw something great in him and had to speak with Banky W about Wizkid.

Eldee shares what he told Banky W

In the recording, Eldee D Don noted that he told the music star, who marked his wedding anniversary days ago, that Wizkid needed to be guided so that he will not fall into the wrong hands.

The rapper also disclosed that he told Wizkid that he had to be original and produce a song that will blend with the Nigerian culture.

What fans said about Eldee's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the interview granted by Eldee. Here are some of the comments below:

@WellzFG:

"Gen Z no sabi Eldee .I remember him too well."

@DiorKimono47330:

"E get why I choose my idolo right from day 1 na."

@colony_coin:

"Everybody don dey get opinion on popsy. Na wa o. Make them go find new wizkid if they know a lot."

@OvieOfDelt:

"He can do a lot of music genre. He is such a good musician."

@47kasz:

"He was the one right from scratch.'

@BeninPikeen:

"Wizkid is a born star, he’s different."

Reno Omokri praises Wizkid

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Omokri had expressed joy that Wizkid's Morayo had broken records after it was released.

He gave the singer new names including King of Afrobeat and the 001 of music in Africa.

Omokri also stated that singer had set the pace for others.

