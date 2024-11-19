The letter that a die hard fan of Wizkid wrote to his boss has been sighted online as fans prepare for Morayo's release

In the post, the fan said that Friday should be given as his or her day off to stream Morayo after it was released

The post became a subject of discussion among fans in the comments section and many pondered on the letter

As music lovers anticipate the release of Morayo by Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid, a letter written by a fan has been sighted online.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had released the tracklist of Morayo and also confirmed that the album would be out on Friday, November, 22, 2024.

Wizkid's fan plans for his album release.

In a post sighted by Legit.ng, a die hard fan known as Temilade wrote a letter to apply for leave in anticipation of Morayo.

Temilade explains reason for break

According to the content of the letter, Temilade noted that the album by the Grammy Award winner would be streamed from the time of it release till weekend.

The person also noted that all tasks as an employee would be completed before that day to avoid any form of disruption.

Recall that fans also called for a public holiday when Wizkid was marking his 34th birthday a few months ago.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Wizkid FC's letter

Netizens reacted to the letter written by the Wizkid's fan ahead of Morayo's release/ Here are some of the comments below:

@oluwa4martins:

"Mad people everywhere..lol."

@darlyton_cross:

"You’re too childish bruv def you gat fake love and eye service for that guy before cos as old as you are bruv you doing all these just to chase clouts lols hahaha .. I no be fans of any of them but use your platforms to promote peace not supremacy .. preach what your name says man."

@princesijuacrown_ratelgang_pro:

"I don’t think u get anything else to dey talk for this platform Abi ewo ni werey gan!! E gbenu loo jare!!"

@aymorgan__:

"Hmm I sh@t and ed*t reels video contents, commercials and lots more at shikini money oh. I dey tell you now."

@temihlayour:

"This man."

@hassanzyno001:

"Make him try am for naija here."

@donbruno8:

"Baba u be fc nothing wey anybody wan tell me."

@heriwonuola96:

"Wahala."

Wizkid pens emotional not to fans

Legit.ng had reported that the singer was thankful for the love his fans all over the world had shown to him on his 34th birthday.

Wizkid marked his 34th birthday on July 16th, 2024 and many wished him well while his fans, known as FC, declared a public holiday.

In his post on X, he appreciated all the people who celebrated him as he prayed for them, the elated fans reacted in the comments section.

