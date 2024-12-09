2024 is definitely ending on a good note for singer Ruger as his 2022 hit music Aiswaju has recorded an international feat

According to reports circulating on social media, the song has been certified gold in France, sparking excitement among the singer's fans

Wizkid FC also taunted Davido because the music star is a great fan of the Kese crooner

Nigerian singer, Michael Adebayo, better known as Ruger has recorded a great feat in his music career internationally.

Asiwaju, one of the songs of the music star, who accused his former record label months ago, has been certified gold in France.

Ruger's fans rejoice over his success. Photo credit@rugerofficial@wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

According to reports, for a song to be certified gold, it must have sold at least 500,000 units as records, tapes or compact disc.

Ruger has 15000, 000 streams in France

In the post, it was also noted that the singer has 15,000,000 streams for his song Asiwaju.

Fans of the 'Girlfriend' crooner were excited about the good news and congratulated him.

Supporters of Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid FC also joined in celebrating Ruger. They taunted Davido over the good news.

Recall that Ruger is a great fan of Wizkid and his music, he panicked when Wizkid released a date for his song a few weeks ago.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Ruger's achievement

Reactions have trailed Ruger's new feat. Here are some of the comments below:

@ca.nada03:

"Mini idolo don first them get certification for France."

@maryclifford6503:

"Bad boy Ruger."

@big_msb:

"What about OBO?"

@dharm_sel:

"God is good yass mini idolo."

@mclovin_sey_:

“Ruger is now on fire."

@d_rich640:

"This hotter than fire."

@phenom_ej:

"Mini idolo."

Ruger brags about Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that the Romeo must Die crooner couldn't get over his new name as mini Idolo.

The music star expressed his appreciation to his senior colleague in the music industry after he was named after Wizkid FC.

Ruger also opened up about his biggest day stream as he gushed about following Wizkid's music record. He also shared his experience identifying with Wizkid and his fans base who were so crazy about the singer.

Source: Legit.ng