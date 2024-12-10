Skit maker Carter Efe has weighed into the drama involving Lil Smart, Zinoleesky, and Naira Marley

Lil Smart had accused Naira Marley and Zinoleesky of assaulting him; however, Carter Efe felt the dancer had other intentions

The skit maker shared how Lil Smart got involved with his wife, and this triggered different reactions from many social media users

Skit maker Odahohwo Efe, aka Carter Efe, has shared his take after dancer Idowu Smart Emmanuel, aka Lil Smart, accused singers Naira Marley and Zinoleesky of physical assault and almost kidnapping him.

Carter Efe shares how Lil Smart begged Naira Marley and texted his wife. Image credit: @lilsmart_, @carterefe, @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

In his reaction, Carter Efe said he pitied Nigerians who believed Lil Smart. He alleged that the dancer was caught one time, beaten, and locked up in a cell. He also accused the dancer of wishing to use Zinoleesky, real name Oniyide Azeez, to trend.

See Carter Efe's tweet below:

The comedian added that Lil Smart begged Naira Marley, real name Azeez Fashola, for one room to live in but still had the audacity to text his (Carter) wife.

While some people criticised the skit maker for referring to his wife as babe, he noted that he could describe his wife in that manner because he is Gen Z. According to him, it was old people who described their wives in the exact terms.

Read his tweets below:

Reactions as Carter Efe drags Lil Smart

Check out some of the reactions as Carter Efe calls out Lil Smart over his fight with Naira Marley, Zinoleesky, and for chatting his wife up.

@Chrisvlognation:

"You wey dey support Zino and Naira, how your life be."

@ManUtdterrain:

"Do your investigation before you judge."

@theboyisgreat:

"Ok, that was the same way you guys accused Mohbad of always being on drugs. Shame on you, werey."

@GeneralJungkoo:

"Because your babe is replying back. And she likes handsome man more too."

@DanielRegha:

"Efe, I get that your career is mainly built around clowning for views, but everything isn't a joke. Some sensitive issues shouldn't be used to chase clout. Read the room."

@Awhen2000

"If no be money, nobody go gree marry you."

VDM reacts to Lil Smart, Zinoleesky's drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman had reacted to Lil Smart's allegations against Naira Marley and Zinoleesky.

The social media critic who urged the formerly Marlian signee to reach out to him also advised him to protect his evidence.

Verydarkman, who recently partied with Naira Marley and Zinoleesky at a nightclub, made his stance known on the drama.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng