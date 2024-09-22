Naira Marley has shown great emotions as he heard a song sang by his former record label signee, Mohbad

In the clip, he was seen dancing and vibing to Mohbad's song at an event, he became sober at a point as he held unto his head

The recording sparked reactions from fans as they shared their hot takes about Naira Marley's behaviour

Controversial singer, Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, has faced the wrath of his fans after a video of him listening to Mohbad's song was sighted.

In the clip, he was so happy to hear his former signee's song while he was at an event having fun.

He danced and vibed to the lyrics and beat as he held unto his head while dancing.

Naira Marley moved by Mohbad's song

At a point in the recording, the Marlian record boss became so sober. He stood and gazed at the television for a few minutes before he continued dancing again.

His reactions to the video were criticised by fans, who felt it was fake love.

Recall that Mohbad lost his life last year in controversial circumstance.

Naira Marley was one of the people suspected to have a hand in the young singer's death.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Naira Marley's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Naira Marley vibing to Mohbad's song. Here are some of the comments below:

@gene6ix_billions:

"Person wey open teeth like roasted goat."

@djkayfresh__:

"Mohbad tight ooo."

@moe_sleek:

"Fake love ."

@tamaraolivia118:

"If you loose guard and your jealousy padi kpai you, Dey fit come your b*rial ceremony cry pass."

@lordmetro:

"Dey play."

@ibrahim_ayomi5:

"But u said emotional? U don’t knw d meaning???"

@glovibe1:

"Na who die loose...keep resting Imole."

@sagacity_14:

"Love after death."

@angelj4389:

"Hissed."

Peeps curse Naira Marley

Legit.ng had reported that as the Nigerian music industry mourned the passing of young singer Mohbad, one name kept popping up as people try to find out the cause of his death.

Fans of the late singer launched a series of attacks against Naira Marley, accusing him of having a hand in his death.

Some netizens alleged Naira Marley blocked Mohbad from getting music gigs and endorsements, which eventually made him depressed.

