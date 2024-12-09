Singer Naira Marley is on the lips of netizens after his former signee DJ Splash reached out to him recently

DJ Splash greeted him and shared how he felt about his former boss a year after he had accused him of trying to poison him

Naira Marley said that DJ Splash was the first person to send him that kind of message this year and he shared the screenshot with netizens

Nigerian singer Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, has revealed the message his former Marlian Records signee DJ Splash sent him.

In the screenshot posted on his Instagram stories, DJ Splash wished him a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance.

Naira Marley posts the message DJ Splash sent to him. Image credit: @nairamarley, @djsplashgram

Source: Instagram

He also prayed that God would protect and guide him. DJ Splash noted that he missed Naira Marley so much.

According to the Issa Goal hitmaker, DJ Splash was the first person to wish him a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in 2024. Several netizens wondered why DJ Chicken reached out to his former boss whom he had accused of attempting to poison him.

In 2023, DJ Chicken's appearance became a cause for worry for netizens including actress Iyabo Ojo who called out Naira Marley to explain what he did to DJ Chicken. She later rehabilitated him till he got better.

Aside from DJ Chicken who had complained about the alleged ill treatment by his former boss, the late singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad, also made the same complaint and shared videos of him being bullied online.

Naira Marley shares how DJ Splash misses him. Image credit: @nairamarley

Source: Instagram

Reactions to DJ Splash messages Naira Marley

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Naira Marley's screenshot on DJ Splash below:

@tweezy_shmurda:

"Na hunger dey make man chop his enemy food."

@choice_sasha:

"They are trying to clear their names after the post that guy posted yesterday about them beating him up and taking away all his valuables. This is what they will keep doing until they silence that guy, just same move they used on Mohbad."

@marlians_013:

"I hope Iyabo Ojo can see this post. Jesus Is Lord."

@rulerboyy:

"Ram go always like aboki, na why e dey end up as suya."

@tiwatope___xoxo:

"You sha want enter market again this boy."

@pluto_queen1:

"No be the same DJ wey Iyabo Ojo help?"

DJ Splash thanks Iyabo Ojo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Splash had made a tremendous recovery as clips of him visiting Iyabo Ojo at home went viral.

The young disc jockey in the viral clip looked much better and healthier as he returned to public life.

DJ Splash, during his visit to Iyabo Ojo's home, was full of praise and appreciation for the actress for coming to his rescue.

