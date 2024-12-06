Nigerian Afrobeat singer Wizkid has reacted to Davido's album, as expected by social media users and fans

Recall that Davido cast joy across the media after he announced his new album, '5IVE' and his new song

However, Wizkid took to social media to share his take on the album cover, sparking reactions online

Wizkid, a Nigerian Afrobeat crooner, recently released his album, Morayo is it it again. This time, he found himself at the forefront of blogs after reacting to Davido's new album.

Recall that David Adeleke revealed that he will release a new album in 2025. According to the Grammy-nominated singer, the new album, "5IVE," represents his story, truth, and growth.

In a now-deleted tweet, Wizkid kid tweeted a laughing emoji just hours after his counterpart announced his upcoming music project.

It is unclear what his reaction meant, but social media users have capitalized on it, spilling unsavoury comments about the singer.

See his post below:

Speaking on the album, recall that Daniel stated that Davido should have used a better album cover for his upcoming project. He maintained that the singer's cover poses several questions.

Wizkid's reaction spurs comments online

Read some reactions below:

@nabobdeytalk_backup:

"FC e go pepper 🌶 una d!e . Una never start 🤣🤣🤣 una dey beef person wey dey drop Hit pass for the country and una think say una go fit rest."

@officialogvictor:

"Just a quick one why is it that wizkid is so b!tter despite having no hit songs for years now."

@officialogvictor:

"Bro has more deleted tweets than meaningful songs 😂."

@ndibooyy:

"E don see Davido finish 😂."

@1maclex:

"Him madness dey play for where dj chicken dey😂😂."

@davdoblog:

"Davido big pass one, him too know! Leave fanbase aside."

@richforever_bigname_raay:

"Person wey get many delete tweet than hit 😂."

@quamzeey1:

"lol himself don Dey deleted already."

