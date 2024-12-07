Following the release of his latest tune, 'Funds' Davido, a Nigerian Afrobeat star, has occupied major streaming platforms

Recall that the singer released a new song, Funds with Odumodublvck and Chike, while also announcing his forthcoming album '5IVE'

In a new turn of events, two of the singer's songs have now occupied top spots on music charts, stepping down his rival, Wizkid

There is about to be a war between the two major fan bases, 30GB and Wizkid FC, as their leaders have been competing for the number-one spots on streaming platforms.

On Friday, December 6, Davido released his second single for 2024, 'Funds' featuring Odumodublvck and Chike. He also revealed that he will be releasing another album in 2025. In just 24 hours, the new song has topped chats on Apple Music and iTunes.

Davido fans jubilate as his songs step Wizkid down. Credit: @davido, @wizkid

Davido's new takeover has pushed down Wizkid's songs, Kese Dance and Bad Girl, resulting in massive reactions on social media.

While most are glad that Davido is topping the charts, Wizkid FC has started to criticize the singer for not being 'musically sound'.

How many reacted to Davido's position

@abso_bieber:

"1 song dey disturb Morayo album 😂😂😂😂 wizkid drop ur shoulder make davido help ur dead career 😂."

@bashloadedblog:

"Wizkid greatest achievement is being compared to davido."

@willithehustla:

"Music no b noise ❤️🦅 I go continue to talk this thing."

@rossa_radiance_a:

"The whole 30bg streaming just one song, FC streaming 16 tracks, and it took Davido 20 hours to reach 1, put some respect on wizkid name."

@nickiegoldee:

"And he still never win Grammy ."

@frank_eddie_003:

"He’s the biggest in the game argue with ur keypad."

