Twitter users play too much, and this is evident in the official release of the result of Wizkid's new album, Morayo

The result was released in a bid to score all 16 tracks on the new body of work, according to a couple of criteria

A content creator, dubbed DemoUk, put the result together, which has now gone viral and caused a gazillion reactions from fans

Nigerian social media user and content creator DemolaUk has buzzed the internet after he released an official "WASSCE" result for Wizkid's album, Morayo, which has been the talk of the town since its release in the wee hours of the day.

Morayo is a body of work that houses 16 tracks with guest features from Asake, Brent Faiyaz, Tiakola, and Jazmine Sullivan, to mention a few.

According to the result, all 16 tracks of the album scored a solid 'A1', which meant they all scored over 75 marks out of 100.

This rating of Wizkid's album has caused hilarious and shocking reactions from X's users, as many saluted the creator for his creativity.

Many react to Morayo's scorecard

@DemoOfUK:

"WAEC just released MORAYO’s Result 🦅🔥. A1 parallel Album 😂😂💯💯💯💯."

@MusaIbr88695374:

"Dem rig am😂🤲🏾."

@Ha60443Harrison:

"Davido go think say nah heaven ticket 🤣."

@paipa24:

"Ibrahim I’ll sit next to you if u won write jamb, no cover book abeg 🙏🏽💕."

@Michael_Strap:

"Passed with flying colors! 🐐."

@SAID1122737:

"This won no distinction again this won don ja scale enter heaven dey drag results with angels 😁😁😁."

@salahadin_salah:

"See wetin wizkid do for slow and break my heart he bodied the two RnB female artists n left no crumbs."

@iamclassics:

"Find somewhere add candidate gender come put ANGEL wizzy no be human being."

@harrytunes1:

"Your work rate no be here oo."

@Aamenah:

"Lol. Na Scholarship straight to any Uni ❤️."

@Elohimismysave:

"I'm not familiar with your page but you dey always give me joy. Make I follow you one time."

@YKoluwaseun9:

"Wizkid star power too crazý, Today come be like crossover😂."

K1 De Ultimate's intro on Wizkid's album

Legit.ng previously reported that the most anticipated album of the year in the Nigerian entertainment space, Wizkid's Morayo was finally here.

Wizkid teased his fans about the album following his mum's death and has pushed the release date several times.

Following its release, fans were curious about Fuji maestro K1 De Ultimate's intro to one of the songs.

