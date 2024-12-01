Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest stirred a frenzy online as he opened up about the amount he and his wife spent on his bestie Davido’s show

The renowned Afrobeats star held a sold-out concert in Amsterdam which was attended by dignitaries

Chiefpriest shared videos of himself and his wife from the just-concluded event and revealed how much he invested to show up

Nigerian businessman Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest and his wife, De Angela, were among the few celebrities who attended music artist Davido's show in Amsterdam.

He took to Instagram to share a cute video of himself and his wife dancing, claiming that his 100 million naira was not spent during the performance.

Cubana Chiefpriest hyped Davido's Amsterdam's show. Credit: @cubana_chiefpriest, @davido

Source: Instagram

Cubana Chiefpriest bragged that he and his wife don't mind spending their money on Davido.

He, however, noted that more money would be made regardless of the moment spent.

“Thank You Amsterdam🇳🇱 My 100 Million No Waste, For A @davido Show Me & @_deangels Can Even Lavish Our Capital, No Lele We Go Make Another One.”

See his post below:

Fans react to Cubana Chiefpriest’s post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

rezpektab55:

"DAVIDO is Loved by Humans Hated by Birds."

iam_windsor:

"Man left everything at home to Join and support his bestie."

drealexcel:

"Anything spent returns in multiples. Money na Water."

skylar_ibe:

"Get a friend like Cubana Chief Priest. And thank me later."

markvelly22:

"Cubana chief priest thinks say he loves Davido pass me."

lekzywire4:

"100m wey jago Dey give her babe."

fobipereg:

"ABEG BABA MAKE DEM CHANGE MY LIFE NA, IF NA WITH THE LEAST 2M @cubana_chiefpriest."

real_bahdbowy_bob_:

"@cubana_chiefpriest Your Boi no sold out ooo. hope you too no tell am make he go watch Wiz 2 years ago same place he sold out on time your boi de share free ticket 🎫 Omo Baba olowo."

onlythefamily4645:

"Don’t you ever compare this guy to wizkid again, he is far more better than wizkid, thank you."

Cubana Chiefpriest celebrates son Previously

Legit.ng had reported that Cubana Chiefpriest was happy that his youngest son was marking his birthday as he shared some of his pictures.

According to him, it was when the child came to this family that everything turned around for him and his wife.

He made a promise to give the child everything that he and his wife never enjoyed while growing up.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng