A 2022 video of singer Wizkid performing at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam has surfaced online after Davido's show

Davido had performed at the same venue and many stated that the show was a sold out one, however, critics didn't agree with it

Fans of the two singers started another debate about who had the best show among the two superstars

Critics of Afrobest singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido seemed not satisfied after his fans said that he had a sold out show in Amsterdam.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido staged a show at the Ziggo Zome on Saturday, November 30, 2024. Cubana Chiefpriest had to throw a shade at naysayers, who did believe the show was a successful one.

In the clip circulating online, Wizkid was performing at the Ziggo Dome in 2022. He had an energetic show which was hugely applauded by many of his fans.

Concert-goers sing with Wizkid

In the recording, concert-goers hugely made up of white men and women were seen singing along with the superstar.

They are so excited that they put on their flashlights and lifted their phones in the air.

The Kese crooner also didn't disappoint as he sang most of his hit songs to the delight of those who were in attendance.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Wizkid's old video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the old video of Wizkid trending. Here are some of the comments below:

Daniel Regha reviews Kese

Legit.ng had reported that Regha had reacted to the new song Wizkid recently released as he shared his hot take about it and the style

In his post, he scored the song, and he tried to defend the reason for giving it such a mark while adding that he meant no offense.

Fans were divided by the review, they promised to listen to the song again as they were encouraged by the score Regha gave to it

