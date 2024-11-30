Video As Davido Brags About Having 14 President’s Phone Number: “I Can Call Them Directly”
- Nigerian musician Davido has proudly revealed that he has at least 14 contacts for various foreign presidents in his phone.
- During the recent 'Elevate Africa' event, the Afrobeats star revealed facts about his huge network
- The twin dad explained how his musical career has provided countless chances for him and his family, triggering reactions online
Nigerian Afrobeats musician David Adeleke Davido revealed the remarkable length of his global impact, claiming that he possesses the phone numbers of 14 presidents.
Speaking at the Elevate Africa event, Davido emphasised how his music profession has not only brought him personal success but has also provided opportunities for his family and promoted Nigerian culture around the world.
“Aside from my dad’s businesses and wealth, I know how many doors my music has opened for my family. Yes o, forget the money. I have 14 presidents’ phone numbers. I can call them directly,” he said.
Davido also discussed the cultural influence of his music, stating that world leaders frequently desire to meet him during his global tours.
“In every country we go to, the president wants to meet us. That’s also promoting our culture. It’s an amazing feeling,” he added.
The finding has fuelled social media adoration for Afrobeats and Nigerian artists' global appeal.
Watch him speak below:
Netizens react to Davido’s revelation
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
@Lord_of_Azul:
"Not a lie He’s shown he can fit in anywhere."
@MissOnomzie:
"Davido, you want people to cry again."
@mheedex:
"Person wey fit dey lie, nothing him no fit say if dem don pass an mic."
@AndrexNna:
"Lol 😂 billionaire say the poor is suffering, the poor say na lie."
@HanaJoh48038572:
"Nah president number you fit get😂😂you no fit get Grammy members number."
@KeL_richy001:
“Did I just hear everywhere country we go to as we land president once to meet us” David even in ATL you mean Donald Trump will want to meet you aswell."
@Chinons54769747:
|There was a battle and his father was being realistic….. he didn’t know it will turn out this way… Point is… if he saw the talent there he would support by all means."
@BankoleMr:
"Davido wey the president of one Africa country came to meet him at the airport."
