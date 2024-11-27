Paulo Okoye has reacted after Deji Adeyanju claimed that Burna Boy was behind Speed Darlington's harassment by the police

He sternly warned him to respect the singer and called him different unprintable names and sent him to the gallows

Fans in the comment section supported him and shared their opinion about the lawyer and Speed Darlington

Music entrepreneur, Paulo Okoye, has blasted Deji Adeyanju, Speed Darlington's lawyer, on his Insta story over his reaction to the singer's case.

Adeyanju had stated that Burna Boy was responsible for the harassment and humiliation Speed Darlington faced in the hands of police.

Paulo Okoye speaks about Speed Darlington. Photo credit@paulo2015/speeddarlingtontv/@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The man, who made a bold claim about Afrobeat warmed Adeyanju to respect Burna Boy's name.

The businessman also mentioned that Adeyenju was just a social media lawyer. He added that the legal practitioner should control his client.

Paulo blasts Adeyanju

Also in the post, Paulo called Adeyanju 'gutter mouth' and warned that he shouldn't just speak anyhow.

He advised him to get his facts right before he will be pointing accusing fingers at others.

Recall that Speed Darlington was once arrested for taunting Burna Boy. His associate was the one who raised the alarm after the singer was not seen.

Paulo Okoye speaks about Speed Darlington.

Source: Instagram

How fans reacted to the post.

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@dolapo_mee:

"Lawyer wey na only trending issue he dey talk about. Cloutina lawyer."

@xxsodiq93xx:

"Baby lawyer! Won use ODG shine."

@mayorsoj:

"He really deserves Iyabo Ojo. Cho Cho Cho Like husband, like wife."

@highlifegram_:

"Lawyer wey no fit differ between been and being in a sentence. Like client like lawyer."

@kor_in_effect:

"How does he make money if Akpi doesn't get in trouble?"

@harund1st:

"Deji just wan use akpi cash out."

@ololade_4life:

"Why dem never arrest the lawyer join this."

@great.god77:

"When Akpi was insulting Burna unprovoked you Deji didn’t cautioned him."

Paulo advises struggling Nigerians

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that the businessman had written a letter to Nigerians about the biting economic hardship in the nation.

In the post, he said that 99% of Nigerians were going through hell, while 1% flaunt their wealth.

He encouraged the struggling ones to keep hope alive and remain strong despite their struggles and suffering.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng