Businessman Paul Okoye has written a letter to Nigerians about the biting economic hardship in the nation

In the post, he said that 99% of Nigerians were going through hell, while 1% flaunt their wealth

He encouraged the struggling ones to keep hope alive and remain strong despite their struggles and suffering

Music executive, Paul Okoye better known as Paulo, has penned a short note to struggling Nigerians amid tough economic hardship.

The businessman, who became a grandfather months ago, explained that 99% of Nigerians were going through hell, while 1% flaunt their wealth.

Paulo Okoye writes Nigerians . Photo credit@paulo2104

Source: Instagram

He added that the 99% of Nigerians going through tough times are the real MPVs, as they have remained resilient and strong despite their challenges.

Paulo says advises Nigerians

In the post, the music entrepreneur mentioned that Nigerians were the happiest people in the world.

And that Nigerians should keep shining and pushing. However, a few fans were not happy with his post, some vented their anger on him.

Recall that Paulo had shared his two cents with Nigerians in the past. He once opened up about his grass to grace story to encourage Nigerians.

See the post here:

What fans said about Paulo's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the music entrepreneur. Here are some of the comments below:

@omo_veronica:

"Oga Paulo, I use this your advice hold body, thank you."

@misschidel:

"Embrace wetin eh? Oga no add to my anger this hot afternoon oo."

@everythinga:

"For how long? Suffering and smiling. Which MVPs, abeg rest."

@ski_nny_o2:

"All this one you dey talk na for your pocket, keep shining keh with wetin ?"

@official_delight147:

"Ekwuru ekwu motivational speaker."

@adesoji_david01:

"Keep suffering and smiling."

@bhorlayinka:

"Person wey dey go through hell, dey shine?"

@c637382626637300011173x:

"Hug yourself tight and drink your Garri ! Una go get sense las las."

@wilsonosara_art:

"This is what they always tell you guys, make una nor embrace anything oo, hold ur leaders accountable, infact everyone should fall out."

Paulo slams VDM over lover

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo's lover, was not happy with the kind of video VDM made about his woman and he had reacted.

The activist had called out the actress and accused of her gate crashing to the Davido and Chioma's wedding.

While replying the activist, Okoye blasted him and gave him some warning about the Nollywood actress.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng