Nigerian Afrobeat star Tiwatope Savage was present at Nicki MInaj's concert last night, and fans were happy to witness such an exciting moment

A chat exchange between the two queens on Elon Musk's X showed the US-based rapper apprecaiting Tiwa's presence at her show

Tiwa also replied to Nicki Minaj, detailing how much fun she had at the Pink Friday Tour 2, as she was seen dancing and singing

Afrobeat queen Tiwa Savage was spotted at Nicki Minaj's concert last night; she will not forget that quickly.

Nicking Minaj has relentlessly promoted her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, with a world Tour consisting of 79 shows across three continents. The tour, described as one of the most exciting ones of her career, kicked off on Saturday, March 2 and will end on Friday, October 11, 2024.

Tiwa Savage was seen dancing at Nicki Minaj's show. Credit: @tiwasavage, @nickiminaj

A viral footage showed Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage vibing at Nicki's tour while singing along to one of her songs.

In a chat exchange seen on Instagram, Nicki appreciated Tiwa Savage for coming to her show, while the somebody's son crooner replied happily, adding that it was an amazing show.

Nicki wrote:

"Wow, what an honor. Thank you for coming!!!!! Queen tingz."

Reactions to Nicki's post about Tiwa

@tiwas_force

"Still haven’t gotten over the interaction between these two. 😭😭 The Queen of Afrobeat Tiwa savage and the Queen of Rap Nicki Minaj 🩷🦄⚔️."

@NICKIMINAJ:

"Is that rlly her, yall? Don’t play."

@Uzanethegoat:

"You for tell am “thank god say you show” I been think say you been learn pidgin??"

@rajgarh_mamta1:

"Nicki Fan girling over Tiwa attending her tour?

@LifeWithDevante:

"Not my faves interacting, abeg, I can’t take itttt 🫶🏾."

@maryam_Jidayi"

"The queen recognizes the queen!"

