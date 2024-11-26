Big Brother Naija star Kess Adjekpovu seemed to have stepped on the toes of many following his views on Wizkid’s new album Morayo

Recall that the Afrobeats star has been the talk of the town following the release of his most personal project named after his late mother

BBNaija Kess in a series of posts online spoke on his encounter the first time he tried to play the music album

Big Brother Naija star Kess Adjekpovu stirred a heated debate online after he recently gave his verdict on Nigerian superstar Wizkid’s (Ayodeji Balogun) new album Morayo

Legit.ng reported that in the wee hours of November 22, 2024, the Grammy-winning musician dropped his latest body of work named after his late mother.

The 16-track album includes features from top musicians such as Brent Faiyaz, Jazmine Sullivan and YBNL star Asake. One of the songs had an intro from veteran K1 De Ultimate.

Several Nigerians, including some of his celebrity colleagues, took to social media to share their thoughts on Wizkid’s Morayo album.

The BBNaija season 7 Housemate in a concise post on X claimed that he tried to listen to Wizkid’s recent album and fell asleep.

“Decided to listen to MORAYO. SLEEP CATCH ME.”

After a series of backlash Kess noted that he believes that he believes that the song would grow on him.

“UP AND GRATEFUL. MORAYO STILL NEVER SWEET ME. I guess it can't grow on me.”

Netizens tackle BBNaija Kess’ post

hibraj_x:

"U fit pass that sleep reach mortuary sha as u Dey talk down on person wey put all his effort on the project."

_papichulo_lo:

"The music was not met to keep you awake, your problems big pass the music."

callmedamy:

"Werey won use wizkid trend..fc ignore him he ain’t worth it."

_oyiza:

"Who is this forgotten big brother housemate???? Person wey go waste bbn slot sef dey talk."

dealwkay:

"Omo Wiz don leave normal music for normal musicians. This guy is on a different level and it’s not even hype,it’s reality. From the production to the vocals. No clout features, you just know man just wanted to make music not just to drop song. If you don’t like that album, then you know nothing about music. An album cannot be bad and be charting and gathering streams. Most of you criticize it online and hide in your room, dancing to it."

23rsdd:

"I de sure say Ebuka wey be host no fit remember this guy again."

@Beyuisback:

"No be this guy him white wife caught him cheating and link their chats with his BBN housemate?? Find sh@me oga."

