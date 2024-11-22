American rapper Nicki Minaj has collaborated with Nigerian Afrobeats artiste Davido on her song If It Is Okay

Nicki Minaj was grateful for his contribution on the song and made it known to their fans on social media

Davido also responded to her post, which caused their fans to share their takes on it, however, Wizkid's fans also had something to say about it

American rapper Onika Tanya Maraj, aka Nicki Minaj, was grateful to Nigerian music star David Adeleke, aka Davido, after the latter featured on the former's song If It Is Okay.

Nicki Minaj thanked the Feel crooner for the collaboration and he acknowledged it on his X page. The song also featured French disc jockey and record producer David Guetta.

Fans of Davido praised his musical prowess and noted that his verse on Nicki Minaj's song was remarkable.

However, some fans of singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, were in his comments taunting OBO for his collaboration with Nicki Minaj, and they reminded him that Wizkid has released his album Morayo.

See Nicki Minaj's tweet below:

See Davido's response below:

Reactions as Nicki Minaj collaborates with Davido

Check out some of the reactions to the collaboration between Davido and Nicki Minaj below:

@OnikaPwesh:

"Nicki you ate all those four new releases Chile... I'm so proud of you... I'm gonna cry."

@viekie_coco

"Davido is so good!! Our fave for a reason!"

@thebigdammy:

"Davido is the greatest afrobeats artiste to ever touch the mic."

@Odumeje_

"Keep crying. Na because of Morayo, you dey cry. You never see anything Obough."

@veilz_luna

"OBO dey chase Grammy and he will collect it. Be there!”

@timiPR:

"Person say you rush go toilet to listen to Morayo for midnight."

@Hybrid_Ola:

"Davido what did you put in your stew? This song is too sweet."

@AjMachalaa:

"You no get new ideas of collaborating with new artist? Thank God for Wizkid wey open way for you with these artistes o. Na why e dey easy for you to access them. SMH."

Davido reacts to Nicki Minaj's message

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido and American rapper Nicki Minaj caught the attention of netizens recently.

The US rap sensation, during her show in Portugal, made a lovely shoutout to Davido and his wife Chioma over their traditional marriage.

Davido gushed about Nicki's thoughtful gesture and also revealed that a 2020 hit track he did with the US star topped the charts.

