Wizkid's Morayo has made a new record on Billboard after a poll was conducted by music lovers of the magazine

The Nigerian singer competed with the likes of American artists including Kendrick Lamar and Jack Harlow

Fans of the music star taunted Davido over the feat as they praised him for the success for the album

Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid, has recorded a new feat with his new album Morayo.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had released his most anticipated album of the year, Morayo last week.

In a new development, the album which has continued to record more success won in a poll conducted by Billboard.

The album emerged favourite new music of all genres on the American music and entertainment magazine, Billboard.

Wizkid beats American singers

The music star, who attended his lover's baby shower months ago, was able to beat American singer Kendrick Lamar album GNX and American rapper Jack Harlow album 'Hello Miss Johnson'.

What fans said about Morayo's success

Reactions have trailed the post made about Morayo. Here are some of the comments below:

@Julietdamsy:

"Wizkid Ayo..Biggest, Kendrick Lamar go think say na play #morayoalbum."

@joshbaibs:

"FC farm this poll, too?"

@Edisonokojie1:

"I am particularly happy for wizkid with the success that has accomplished his new album. Some persons have long ago written him off from the Nigerian music industry but here is he today, doing great things again."

@AfrobeatArena:

"The album has a strangle hold on Apple Music Nigeria."

@furkhaog:

"Wey frogido he can never do this."

@only1sodiq_:

"The greatest of all time. Where frogido?"

@robertsamuel2205:

"Make them show the chart na not to put Kendrick picture there."

@feranmii_vii_:

"Ebuka no fit."

@sheanoluwatosin:

"Abeg, Mmake una no dey compare frogido with Wizkid again....Wizkid big pass am 1m times. Compare frogido with fireboy dem."

