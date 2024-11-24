A video of music star Davido showing off his football skills in a clothing store in Las Vegas, United States, is trending online

The DMW label boss was seen chasing after the ball after taking a long shot in the clothing store, leaving some of his team laughing

The video of Davido playing football in a store comes hours after he was spotted hanging out with his wife, Chioma Adeleke

More videos of Nigerian international act David Adeleke Davido in Las Vegas, United States of America, have continued to surface online.

Legit.ng recently reported that Davido and his wife posed for loved-up pictures during a hangout in Las Vegas.

Davido shows his football skills. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

A clip showing Davido displaying his football skills in a clothing store in the US has stirred reactions online.

The singer, who recently celebrated his 32nd birthday, was spotted displaying his dribbling skills in the store while other customers were making purchases.

A clip showed the moment Davido fired a long shot before chasing after the ball like a child.

The video's caption read: "Davido, don't kill me. The store manager had to rush out."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Davido plays football in a store

While fans admired his love for football, others were surprised to see him playing in such an unusual place. Read some of the comments below:

cassiejplus

"I feel bro just wanted to intentionally spoil something so man can buy the whole store."

juwonflavour:

"The most happiest artist in the world is davido."

rexxiehuncho:

"Assurance cover am. Anything we break we repair ASAP. What a happy soul."

elisha_____ali_:

"What if he breaks something."

cooldjshogzey:

"This is the main reason why @davido will keep getting endorsements.. see as the guy dey carry puma for head.. Playing with people in puma store. What a lovely soul."

sam_demarky:

"Because you fit buy all the store now, you wan spoil tv abi."

Davido appreciates God

Legit.ng also reported that Davido expressed his appreciation to God for his life and all the experiences he has had.

The singer noted that he was happy to be alive, and looked forward to the birthday celebration.

He also shared what he had gone through and what his fans have been telling him to do about the situation.

Source: Legit.ng