Davido is celebrating his 32nd birthday on Thursday, November 21, and his team of supporters took time to show love to others

They shared food stuffs and other materials to those in need and shared the reason behind their action

Team Chivido added that a single act of kindness can reignite the flame of resilience in someone who feels invisible

As Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday, November 21, 2024, Team Chivido marked it by sharing food stuffs and other items.

Team Chivido noted that Davido and his wife Chioma's languages are giving and prayers. Hence, they reminded netizens that a single act of kindness can reignite the flame of resilience in someone who feels invisible.

A special shout was made by Team Chivido to everyone who contributed for the food stuffs and other items to the needy.

Fans of Davido appreciated the effort of Team Chivido in making the Feel hitmaker's birthday a special one for other people.

It is no news that Davido is a philanthropist who often trends for his huge donations to orphanages. On different occasions, the Grammy nominated music star gives out cash and other items to his fans and associates which they acknowledge publicly.

Davido announces donation for 32nd birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido said he would love to celebrate his birthday in a special way this year.

Although the singer had already mentioned that he would be throwing a concert in Atlanta to celebrate his big day, he shared fresh information.

The singer went on his official X page to reveal the big plans he has in store and would share more details.

