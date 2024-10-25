Davido has teased his fans with more lovely pictures he took on the runway at the Lagos Fashion Week

He captioned his post '001 for Ugo Monye' as he made another announcement about his music career

His post generated admiration and praises from fans in the comment section as many shared their opinion about his outfit

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has shown that he was proud to have graced the runway at the Lagos Fashion Week.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had joined some models at the 2024 edition of the fashion competition in Lagos state.

Davido teases fans with runway pictures. Photo credit @davido

In the post where he shared more pictures, he was seen wearing the traditional outfit made by Ugo Monye. He had a black cap on and a staff depicting royalty.

Davido announces new music

The 30BG boss in the caption of his post noted that it was '001 for Ugo Monye'.

The music star, who promised to go live with Peller also added that his fans should expect his new song next week.

See the pictures here:

How fans reacted to Davido's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the singer. Here are some of the comment below:

@omonioboli:

"001 keep making us proud!"

@lord_zimber

"001 African #1."

@badmanbenja:

"E clear."

@josh2funny:

"Baale."

@blossom_phemouz:

"This man too sabii , so good, God bless @davido & 30BG."

@_osbert:

"See my double 0."

@vplus_maxrezpect:

"Royalties and creativity."

@zamfara_blog:

"The real 001, the one and only Godfather. I love you boss."

@nastyblaq:

"Funny how davido called me and said nasty I’m scared I said to him you are 001 u can do this was an honor working with you global legend, next up is Drake. I don’t even know what to style drake sef . I’m loving this fashion work."

