Davido's aide Israel DMW has celebrated the 32nd birthday of his boss and he described the singer as his benefactor

He said that the singer's birthday was not for too much talk but for shutdown, and he shared some photos with the celebrant

Israel also spoke about his wishes for Davido, and fans of the singer joined him to celebrate OBO

Fans, associates, and colleagues of Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, celebrated his 32nd birthday on Thursday, November 21, 2024, and his aide Israel Afeare, aka Israel DMW, joined them.

Israel DMW shares what Davido means to him on his 32nd birthday. Image credit: @israeldmw

The logistics manager of Davido described him as his benefactor and he wished him many more years of celebrations.

He noted that he does not want to talk too much on his boss' birthday because they were planning a shutdown for him.

Some fans also shared their wishes for the Unavailable hitmaker and admitted that OBO, as the Grammy nominated singer is fondly called, is loved by many people.

See Israel's post in the slides below:

Reactions as Israel celebrates Davido's birthday

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Israel DMW's birthday post for Davido below:

@macdonphatty:

"I love this pics and I tap into into the glory."

@jaffyjayprince:

"Davido is loved by everyone."

@laloski_vibes:

"Na now them juju wake up but it’s too late now because we done enter cross over, morayo wayyy."

@saint_sheari:

"You don fresh for just 2 days o."

@ozonnamani:

"Happy birthday, OBO. Ojuju don carry Ojuju enter the United States."

@princess_starrrrrrrrrr:

"Israel for your mind you love Davido pass me."

@onyegbule_uchechukwu_david:

"First time in America disturbing Americans."

Davido's wife Chioma celebrates his 32nd birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that as Davido celebrated his 32nd birthday, his beautiful wife shared how she felt about him.

The celebrity wife and twins mother said that she was happy about spending her life with him as he added a new age.

She described her husband as Daddy in her post and it got the attention of her fans who shared their thoughts on it.

