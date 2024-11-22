Wizkid's newly released 6th studio album Morayo has broken records on popular streaming platform Spotify

The Nigerian Star Boy's record on Spotify comes hours after Morayo also made waves on Apple Music

Wizkid's Morayo album has spurred reactions from many, including Spotify Africa's X, formerly Twitter, handle

Afrobeats singer Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid has continued to break new records with his newly released album Morayo, which has been widely received by music lovers in and outside Nigeria.

As proof of the album's popularity, Wizkid has broken a record on Spotify after making waves on rival streaming platform Apply Music earlier today.

According to the reports, Wizkid is now the first African artist to be featured on Spotify's active sound cover, breaking records within 24 hours since the release of Morayo.

WizKid's "Morayo" also debuted at number one on Spotify Nigeria's weekly top albums chart with only one hour of tracking. The only other albums to accomplish this are Rema's "Rave & Roses," Asake's "Mr. Money With The Vibe," and Burna Boy's "Love, Damini."

Spotify Africa, others' reaction on Wizkid's Morayo

Spotify Africa, in reaction to Morayo while engaging a Nigerian, wrote

