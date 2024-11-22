Wizkid: Spotify Africa, Others React As Morayo Breaks Records on Streaming Platform in 24 Hours
- Wizkid's newly released 6th studio album Morayo has broken records on popular streaming platform Spotify
- The Nigerian Star Boy's record on Spotify comes hours after Morayo also made waves on Apple Music
- Wizkid's Morayo album has spurred reactions from many, including Spotify Africa's X, formerly Twitter, handle
Afrobeats singer Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid has continued to break new records with his newly released album Morayo, which has been widely received by music lovers in and outside Nigeria.
As proof of the album's popularity, Wizkid has broken a record on Spotify after making waves on rival streaming platform Apply Music earlier today.
According to the reports, Wizkid is now the first African artist to be featured on Spotify's active sound cover, breaking records within 24 hours since the release of Morayo.
WizKid's "Morayo" also debuted at number one on Spotify Nigeria's weekly top albums chart with only one hour of tracking. The only other albums to accomplish this are Rema's "Rave & Roses," Asake's "Mr. Money With The Vibe," and Burna Boy's "Love, Damini."
Wizkid's fan cooks phone on fire with Morayo album playing on repeat, peeps react: "Abeg send to me"
Spotify Africa, others' reaction on Wizkid's Morayo
Spotify Africa, in reaction to Morayo while engaging a Nigerian, wrote
See the tweet below:
See other reactions to Wizkid's achievement with Morayo below:
ricch_soma:
"Truth be told, Wizkid has a loyal fan base."
lashaffairby_lush:
"Congratulations Naija to the world."
stansn0w:
"If having PhD in setting and breaking of records was a person!"
not.ya.regular.gal:
"I am proud to be FC."
emeka_:
"Wizkid always breaking records and setting trends JESUS NA OGA PATAPATA."
dorisdee_official"
"Na only wiz fit break him own record."
ricch_soma:
"If wizkid cough I go stream."
pretty_funke:
"I don like all wizkid fans comment tire hand don Dey pain me."
wyldwildwest:
I be Davido fan, but the album enter….pure gbedu."
