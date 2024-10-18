Media personality Daniel Regha has shared his opinion about Wizkid's latest song Piece of My Heart, and he advised fans about it

He said Wizkid has not evolved and verse one and two of the song sounds the same, and it is afrobeats, which the singer said he was no longer doing

Daniel Regha noted that Wizkid was not pushing his pen because he knew his fans would accept anything he releases

As singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, released his latest song Piece of My Heart, media personality Daniel Regha has shared his take.

According to Daniel, the song which features Brent Faiyaz, is not different from what Wizkid is known for. He noted that the singer should write about other subjects because there is no evolution in his artistry.

However, he said the track is calm, but it sounds like afrobeats, and he recalled that Wizkid said he was no longer doing that genre of music.

Daniel blames fans for Wizkid's music style

Daniel stated that the Essence crooner was not pushing his pen because he knows his fans will listen to it and still hail him regardless of the quality of songs he churns out. He attributed it to the reason the 34-year-old's creativity declined.

The media personality used the opportunity to advise fans to stop pushing artistes to release songs that would not trend for more than one week.

See Daniel Regha's tweet below:

Reactions to Daniel Regha's tweet on Wizkid

Check out some of the reactions below:

@Lilzazyy:

"Undisputedly, the released song is sounding nice to the eardrums. But here are the few facts wizkid Fc are shying away from. Since Made in Lagos, wizkid hasn’t been able to find his feet, it’s more like he doesn’t know how to infuse into Afrobeat genre of music anymore."

@wahalaMann:

"3 /10! You scored him high."

@michaelwale_:

"The fact that he has to chase clout using Davido just so he can sell disgust me already."

@kadmaye

"The song dey like say na upcoming artist sing am. Wizkid just going low day by day."

Wizkid releases snippet of Morayo album

Earlier, Wizkid gave his fans and music lovers a breath of fresh air with a teaser for his forthcoming album Morayo.

The talented musician shared a sensational video while playing his newest single off the highly anticipated body of work.

Wiz's latest hit has sent a massive buzz on social media as many expressed their feelings, throwing shade at other artistes.

