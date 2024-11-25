A Nigerian plumber has earned the admiration of many people over his outstanding plumbing work

It all started after someone shared a picture of a neat plumbing work he did for a hotel in Anambra State

People were blown away by his attention to detail and clean execution of the job and now want to do business with him

A man's excellent plumbing skills have brought him publicity and caught people's attention on social media.

On November 22, an X user, @JosephOnuorah, posted a clean and neat plumbing job the man had done for a client, which went viral.

Izu Aforka is a plumber based in Anambra State. Photo Credit: @JosephOnuorah

@JosephOnuorah's tweet was captioned, "When you have a righteous man as a Plumber!"

It did huge numbers, garnering over 2.7 million views, 37k likes, over 4k retweets and more than 700 comments.

People praised the plumber and wanted to know who he is so as to do business with him.

Plumber behind viral work unveiled

In a follow-up tweet the next day, @JosephOnuorah posted the plumber's name, picture, phone number and office address.

The plumber's name is Izu Aforka, the director of Izutech Plumbing. @JosephOnuorah revealed that the viral plumbing work was for a hotel project in Amaokpala, Anambra state.

He added that the plumber is available for new projects.

The particulars of the plumber are below:

Plumber Izu Aforka praised on social media

@Nwa_Anambra_ said:

"Good and neat Job is not cheap oo. Some guys now will want to pay peanut but want him to mobilise his equipments to site to achieve this."

@jenslaw_ said:

"The effort and commitment dedicated to learning a skill with attention to details in the implementation of one’s craft on the job will always afford one a pro-bono publicity. Well done Izu."

@C_CDon said:

"See eh...

"If this guy can add timely delivery to this skill...trust me, he will go places in the next few years.

"Despite operating in Orumba, he's got skills far better than what you get in mega cities."

@structpaedia said:

"As a civil engineer, I am always happy when I see artisans do neat and good works. I am definitely reposting this and would link him up when I am privilege to run some projects in the east."

@OkechukwuNestor said:

"I usually tell people to always make your hand work speak for you. Recommendation is very necessary for hand work."

