Wizkid's new song Kese has continued to gain the attention of Nigerians as well as celebrities in the entertainment industry

Nollywood stars Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and Funsho Adeolu have shared different videos of them grooving to Wizkid's Kese

Funke Akindele's dance video in an elevator has gone viral stirring reactions from her fans and non-fans

Popular Nollywood stars Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham and Funsho Adeolu have shown support for international music star Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, as they jumped on his newly released song “Kese” off the forthcoming Morayo album.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid broke his silence after Kese regained the top spot on Apple Music hours after it disappeared on the recognised streaming platform.

Kese has become a challenge as Nigerians and celebrities take their time to make videos of them dancing to the reigning song.

Funke Akindele dances in an elevator

The mother of two, who is set to release her anticipated movie “Everybody Loves Jenifa,” jumped on the challenge, and her content creation skills had people talking.

Funke Akindele was seen dancing to Kese in an elevator with a fan.

Watch Funke Akindele's video below:

Toyin Abraham rocks Agbada in dance video

The mum of one was spotted with two men dancing to Wizkid's new song.

The trio, who donned traditional attires, captured the hearts of many with their gestures while dancing.

Watch Toyin Abraham's dance video below:

Funsho Adeolu's energetic display

The Nollywood actor was also not left out of the fun as he excitedly grooved to Wizkid's Kese.

Funsho Adeolu, who is now based outside Nigeria, was seen rocking a unique trouser as he displayed for his fans and followers.

Watch Funho Adeolu's video below:

People react to Funke Akindele's video

Read some of the comments below:

iamshaffybello:

"You put fan inside elevator ni."

kaynicebaby_:

"Na you Kuku first put Wizkid for Movie!"

xdon.bello1:

"Funke nah big wiz mama from day zero."

abimbolacraig:

"Sis na the fan for elevator off me ooo."

Wizkid releases Morayo tracklist

Legit.ng previously reported that Wizkid released Morayo tracklist to the excitement of his fans.

Morayo contains 16 songs where Wizkid featured a few artists, with Asake being the only Nigerian singer.

"Album of the year already, so Odumodu Blvck no qualify?" a netizen asked.

