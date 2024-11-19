Kizz Daniel was recently caught up in an exchange with one of Wizkid's fans who tried to pitch him against the music star

Vado, who refused to turn a blind eye to the comparison, slammed Wizkid's fan stating that music was not war but fun

Kizz Daniel's response to Wizkid's fans was met with mixed reactions as several netizens shared their opinion

Nigerian singer and songwriter Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, best known as Kizz Daniel, left people talking with the way he responded to one of Wizkid's fans.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Wizkid had been trending for hours after he released the tracklist for his sixth studio album, Morayo.

Wizkid fan advises Kizz Daniel to delay album release. Credit: kizzdaniel/wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Amid the excitement, a member of Wizkid's FC seemingly advised Kizz Daniel to delay the release of his next project.

"lol wiz track list release fit swallow your album sha I for talk say hold on oh," the fan wrote.

Not ready to let it slide, Kizz Daniel descended heavily on the fan while stating that music was supposed to be fun and not war.

"It’s suppose to be fun of music not war of music Arindin," he wrote in part.

See the exchange below:

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that Kizz Daniel warned artists who wished to top the music charts.

People react to Kizz Daniel's tweet

Read the comments that trailed the singer's response to one of Wizkid's fans below:

dotboyswag10:

"To see FC wey smart na by connection."

MachalaDoctor:

"Kizz Daniel career wey be like fowl y@nsh, nah only wey breeze blow e go open."

AkeemAyofe01:

"Vado no cry , we love you but na truth e talk."

ykmenah:

"All these fatherless uneducated children no dey rest tahhh."

realtimmywrld:

"Don’t let anyone use pressure you.. that guy no good, your song fit swallow the album."

