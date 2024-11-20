Singer BNXN has opened up about his place of origin and made his fans emotional with what he said

In a tweet on X, he noted that success was like a forbidden thing at his place because people wouldthink it was magic

He didn't give a detailed explanation nor name the state or town of his origin, but fans asked him questions

Nigerian singer Daniel Benson, professionally known as BNXN and formerly called Buju, has shared the truth about his place of origin with his fans online.

In one of his tweets, he noted that he was from a place where it was difficult to succeed.

According to the singer, who believes artists should shun record labels, he noted that even if people should succeed, many would link it to magic.

Fans ask questions from BNXN

However, singer BNXN didn't state the name of the place he came from and how people have been able to cope with such a mentality.

Fans of the music star, who fell off-stage, had to ask him questions, as they were eager to know his place of origin.

Reactions trail BNXN's place of origin lamentation

Netizens reacted to the post made by the music star. Here are some of the comments below:

@chocolekan:

"Cause if they can't have it you can't have it. You see that mentality just tragic, where is the place exactly"

@davortexvibe:

"Ordinary People."

@tboysquare:

"Nobody ask you bozo."

@odirah_cellz:

"Yet you're full of hate and ego."

@TheDamiForeign:

"Cos if they can’t have it, you can’t have it."

@Akodu_Jr:

"Take me to the place."

@goldcoastboy0:

“Because if they can't have it you can have it"

@emlszn:

"But na still Juju eje."

