Popular Nigerian singer, Buju BNXN, has now spoken up after his recent dance video with British rapper, Stefflon Don, went viral

BNXN was criticised online for not holding Stefflon during their dance session, and he has now explained why

According to the Nigerian musician, a woman cannot be touched without permission in 2023, and this got netizens talking

Talented Nigerian singer, Buju BNXN, is now in the news after he explained why he did not touch Stefflon Don in their recent dance video.

Recall that a video made the rounds of the Nigerian star dancing with the British rapper while on set during a shoot. BNXN was criticised for having no physical contact with her despite dancing so close together.

Buju BNXN didn't touch Stefflon Don in their dance video. Photos: Buj (Snapchat), @stefflondon

Source: Instagram

Taking to his Snapchat page, BNXN addressed claims that he did not have charisma, aka ‘Rizz’, by not touching Stefflon while dancing.

According to the Nigerian star, he cannot believe that in 2023, he still has to explain why you cannot touch a woman when she has not given you permission.

He said:

“It’s crazy how in big 2023, I gotta explain to niiggas that you can’t just touch a woman if she doesn’t want to be touched especially if you didn’t expressly ask and she didn’t give you permission. It’s 2023.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Buju BNXN explains why he didn’t touch Stefflon Don in dance video

BNXN’s explanation for not having physical contact with Stefflon Don in their dance video caused a buzz on social media after it went viral. A number of netizens applauded him for being disciplined.

Read some of their comments below:

sniperarchitect:

“Discipline will take your far in life . Don’t just touch anybody without their permission, it’s wrong!”

Ghozzt:

“They clowning dude for doing the right thing lol.”

Only__xmimi:

“Normally they no be mate so he gats fear and it’s called respect.”

Mickey_richiee:

“Baba Dey fear Lowkey make she no go slap him …you go explain explain explain tire no evidence .”

jiggy_cobz:

“Absolutely right, but keep this same energy when it's Stella not only for Steff.”

moneytana_:

“That’s his boss ex … Niigga is loyal to his boss. No cap.”

_darkskingurl_:

“The truth is Nigeria men only disrespect Nigeria women. They don’t dare try it with other race.”

brainyboi1804:

“The fear of BurnaBoy is the beginning of wisdom .”

