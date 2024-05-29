Singer BNXN has advised upcoming artist on how to make money without depending on record labels

In an interview with Ascent Tunes, he noted that most upcoming artist believe they cannot make it without a record label

He added that they should ensure their songs are good enough for people to stream as he lists how much they would make on different platforms

Nigerian singer, Daniel Benson, professionally known as BNXN, formerly Buju, has generated massive reactions with the kind of advice he gave to his colleagues.

In an interview with Ascent Tunes, the singer, who fell off-stage last year, said artist should stop thinking they cannot make it without a record label.

According to him, most of them have depended too much on a record label. He explained that they should stream their songs on major platforms, as he listed what they stand to gain from it.

BNXN lists what he makes

Listing the amount of dollars he makes on each platform, he said if he has one million streams on Apple, he gets $7,500 while on Spotify, he gets $5,500.

The music act, who shot his song in Jerusalem, added that money was needed for ideas to flourish. He encouraged artists to look for money to make up for the idea they have in their heads.

Giving more insights, he noted that he wished there was an artist bank where talents can present their ideas, and they would gauge it to know what it was worth and give them loans to fast track their ideas.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed what BNXN said to upcoming artist. Here are some of the comments below:

@tobiloba_22:

"This was about 2 or 3 years ago ooo."

@billz_jasper:

"Wizkid has 7 billion streams on Spotify and over 1.3 billion streams on Apple music. The most streamed African artist. My money and your money no be mate."

@coreleon_of_bourdillon:

"Dannm Buju is phucking great."

@clasxicdc:

"I’m definitely making it to the top as an artist."

@peegee_xx:

"Omo to get that 1m streams you go spend like 5m on promo."

@maycon_doulas12:

"That means WizKid money long ooo."

@hiasirimusic:

"Nice."

@jonzing_bwoy:

"GOD bless you."

@nelson_vibez_official:

"Thank you BNXN for this. You just motivated to keep pushing."

BNXN replies critics

Legit.ng earlier reported that BNXN was in the news after he explained why he did not touch Stefflon Don in their dance video.

BNXN was criticised for having no physical contact with the British rapper, despite dancing so close together.

Taking to his Snapchat page, BNXN addressed claims that he did not have charisma, aka 'Rizz', by not touching Stefflon while dancing.

