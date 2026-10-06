Cristiano Ronaldo published a lengthy statement explaining why he left the Portugal national team camp after sitting out a UEFA Nations League match

Ronaldo accused coach Jorge Jesus of breaking two separate agreements and said the second broken promise was what pushed him to leave

Despite the fallout, Ronaldo confirmed he has not retired from international football and remains available for selection after serving any punishment

Cristiano Ronaldo has broken his silence with a lengthy statement about what transpired between him and Portugal national team coach Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo left the Portugal national team camp after he was an unused substitute during the 2-1 away win over Norway in the UEFA Nations League, as noted by Reuters.

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after clash with Jorge Jesus. Photo by Eric Verhoeven.

Source: Getty Images

The decision sparked widespread criticism, and Ronaldo promised to tell the truth when the time comes, which he did with a statement on his Instagram post.

Legit.ng has summarised the post into seven key points for easier readability for the fans.

7 key points from Ronaldo’s statement

1. He said Jorge Jesus broke his word

Ronaldo claimed there was an agreement that he would not play against Norway or Denmark to manage his fitness, but Jesus later told him he might play 30 minutes against Norway.

2. He warmed up but was not brought on

Ronaldo said he followed the manager’s instructions and warmed up from half-time, only to remain on the bench throughout the match. He viewed this as the first breach of their agreement.

3. A second agreement was broken

Ronaldo said he, Jesus and Al Nassr sporting director Simão Coutinho subsequently met and agreed that Jesus would publicly clarify what had happened.

4. Jesus failed to deliver the agreed explanation

Ronaldo said an eight-point document was prepared for the coach to explain that Ronaldo had never demanded playing time, had respected the manager's decisions and that asking him to warm up without using him was a mistake. Ronaldo claimed Jesus' eventual comments did not match what they had agreed.

5. Second broken promise led to his departure

Ronaldo explained that he decided to leave Portugal's training camp rather than wait for what he feared would be another broken promise.

6. He apologised for his own actions

Ronaldo admitted he was wrong to leave the camp without permission and apologised for not greeting supporters after the Norway game and for leaving his teammates. He also accepted that, as captain, his actions carried greater responsibility.

7. He has not retired from Portugal

Despite the dispute, Ronaldo insisted he remains committed to the national team. He said that after serving whatever punishment the Portuguese Football Federation imposes, he will remain available for selection as long as he is fit and performing for his club.

Zidane sends message to Ronaldo

Legit.ng previously reported that Zinedine Zidane sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo amid the ongoing clash with manager Jorge Jesus.

Zidane, who is currently the head coach of the French national team, believes that Ronaldo deserves better treatment than he got with the team.

Source: Legit.ng