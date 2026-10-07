Nigerian singer BNXN said he ended several close friendships months after dropping his album Captain in July 2025

The Afrobeats singer said the people he cut off posed a serious threat to his music career in the long run

BNXN also opened up about navigating a difficult period without management or a team despite being a top Nigerian artist

Nigerian singer Daniel Benson, better known as BNXN, has spoken candidly about why he distanced himself from people he once considered close friends, saying what he uncovered about them left him with little choice.

The Afrobeats star opened up during a conversation with Nadeska on Apple Music's The Nadeska Show, released on Tuesday, October, 6, 2026, where he discussed the turbulent personal period that eventually shaped his project Still In Charge.

BNXN opens up about ending close friendships after releasing Captain. Photo: bnxn

Source: Instagram

BNXN speaks on friends who posed a threat to his future

BNXN said the falling-out happened in the months following Captain, his 16-track second studio album released in July 2025, which featured artists including Seyi Vibez, Victony, FOLA, and the Soweto Gospel Choir.

"Months after I dropped Captain, you know, I had close friends that I had to detach from or kind of sever the relationships mainly because I discovered some things that were just not right," he said.

Without naming the individuals or disclosing what he found out, BNXN made it clear that ending those friendships was about self-preservation.

"You know, so it was important that I had to sever those ties because it could have really cost me and my career in the long run," he added.

The singer also encouraged people to trust their instincts when something feels off, particularly in close relationships.

BNXN on rebuilding without a team

Beyond the personal fallout, BNXN described a professional struggle that compounded his difficulties at the time.

Despite considering himself one of Nigeria's top eight most-streamed artists, he found himself without management or a support structure around him.

"Top eight streaming artistes in Nigeria and, you know, at this point I don't have no management, I don't have no team, and it's like, what are you going to do?" he said.

Speaking on the Apple Music show, BNXN admitted that maintaining confidence during that stretch was genuinely hard, especially when professional recognition was not enough to fix what was happening around him.

"And then it kicks in, like you said, in the bad days, how do you remind yourself that you're this guy?"

The singer said working through those challenges eventually pushed him to reorganise everything, and that process became the foundation for Still In Charge.

"I started to restructure, try to get everything in one, in one bit. And that's where the whole process of Still In Charge starts coming up," he said.

BNXN, who previously performed under the name Buju before rebranding in February 2022, did not specify which streaming platform or timeframe supported his ranking claim.

Nigerian singer BNXN discusses the close friendships he ended after releasing Captain. Photo: bnxn

Source: Instagram

BNXN replies to critics over Stefflon Don

Legit.ng earlier reported that BNXN made the headlines after he explained why he did not touch Stefflon Don in their dance video.

BNXN was criticised for having no physical contact with the British rapper, despite dancing so close together.

Taking to his Snapchat page, BNXN addressed claims that he lacked charisma by not touching Stefflon while dancing.

Source: Legit.ng