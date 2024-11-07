As internet users shared their thoughts on Baltasar Engonga, the director general of the National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, some have gone as far as creating content on it

Baltasar was arrested on fraud charges, and a search of his home uncovered sex tapes that have since gone viral

A recent video made the rounds online, showing a group of young men using Baltasar's signature bedroom pose

A group of young men have made fun of Equatorial Guinea's Baltasar Engonga's leaked tapes.

A viral video saw some men in a club dancing to a song as they demonstrated Baltasar Engonga's signature pose in most of his viral videos.

Nigerians invent dance steps with Baltasar Engonga's pose. Credit: @Baltasar Engonga, @mohammed.z/Facebook

Source: Instagram

Just recently, Baltasar Engonga became a trending topic on social media after over 400 leaked tapes of him with different women, reportedly including his brother's wife and his cousin, made the rounds on social media.

Since the video leaked, many Nigerians have spoken about it, including social media personality Verydarkman and Socialite Yhemolee.

While many have made memes with Baltasar's videos depicting how he places his hands during his bedroom relations, the recent clip showed the men dancing with the significant posture.

They kept their hands crossed on their chest and shook their body to the rhythm of the beats in the background.

Watch the video below:

See how netizens reacted to the video below:

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

ifec_emma:

"If not for Nigerians, the videos would not have gotten to the length and breathe of the World. If only Nigerians can be investing their energy on making our government to be accountable like we do on things that don't matter to us, Naija for don better pass America."

endylight1:

"This guy go don watch the 400 videos finish walahi."

tianah_________:

"This one don watch all the 400videos finish I swear."

geraldsnaps:

"I need your prayers and support guys am really on sick bed now I'm depressed need someone to talk to."

rosythrone:

"He come be like say na Nigeria he happen, see cruise everywhere."

effedeborah:

"December dance don set."

tour_lanny:

"Nigerians carry this news pass the Guinea fowl people."

geraldsnaps:

"I need your prayers and support guys am really on sick bed now I'm depressed need someone to talk to."

klizzygram:

"Na only mumu people go dance this dance. Check that guy."

ckgramm:

"Some of una boyfriends bad pass that man 😩😂😂na just say una never make any video."

Sarah Martins laudsBaltasar Engonga

Nigerian actress Sarah Martins has waded into the director general, National Financial Investigation Agency in Equatorial Guinea, Baltasar Engonga's scandal.

The internet has since turned upside down following the over 300 bedroom tapes involving Baltasar Engonga that leaked online.

Sarah explained why she believes the viral Equatorial Guinea man is every woman's fantasy, despite the scandal surrounding him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng