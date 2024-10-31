Lojay has gushed over his relationship while granting an interview with City 105.1 FM in a viral video

In the clip, he noted that he was in a relationship with his wife as he addressed his affair with Davido's cousin, Folashade

He also noted that he lost a relationship five years ago, and he had to take a break from starting another one

Lekan Osifeso Junior, more popularly known as Lojay, has reacted to the rumour of having an affair with David Adeleke's cousin, Folashade Adeleke.

Legit.ng had reported that Lojay had used Folashade as a video vixen in his music video, 'Falling'.

Lojay speaks about his love life. Photo credit@folafaz/@lojayofficial

Source: Instagram

While granting an interview with City 105.1 FM, the music star was asked about his relationship with the Osun state governor's daughter.

In his response, he paused for some seconds to consider what he would say. According to him, Folashade was his bestie.

Lojay speaks about his past

In the recording, the Monalisa crooner spoke about his past relationship.

He said that he lost a relationship in 2019, but he took a break after that. However, he is now in a relationship with his wife. But he didn't reveal the name of the woman.

So far, Folashade has not reacted to the rumour surrounding her relationship with the music star.

Recall that fans had been speculating that Lojay's song, 'Falling' was written to celebrate his love with the mother of three. A fan had sparked the rumour after the singer teased fans with a sneak peek of his song a few weeks ago.

See the video here:

Davido reacts to cousin's picture

Legit.ng had reported that the uprising Nigerian music star Lojay had buzzed the internet with a recent photo he posted online.

The singer, who performed in Houston a few months ago, spent some time clubbing and partying with the Adeleke's. They all had some fun time which were captured in pictures.

On IG, the producer shared some pictures from the event, but one of them caught the attention of many, including Davido, which he reacted to. In one of the picture, Nikos tightly hugged Young Jonn.

