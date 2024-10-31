One of the daughters of governor Ademola Adeleke has appeared in Lojay's music video, Falling as a video vixen

In the recoding, she was twerking and whining her waist for the young singer while he sang for her

Their action sparked a debate about the nature of their relationship in the comment section of the post

Folashade Adeleke, cousin of Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has appeared in Lekan Osifeso Junior, popularly known as Lojay's, music video, 'Falling'.

Legit.ng had reported that fans of Lojay were speculating that his song, Falling, was specially composed for Folashade.

Lojay, Folashade's video sparks speculation. Photo credit@lojaymusic/@folazfab

Source: Instagram

In new development, the music star released a music video for the song and Folashade was used as a video vixen in it.

He shared the recording on TikTok, and it has further fuelled the rumour that they are both an item.

Folashade twerks for Lojay

In the video, the mother of three was seen twerking and whining her waist provocatively for Lojay.

She wore a short shirt and held unto the artist, who got a gift from Olamide months ago.

See the video here:

Reactions to Lojay, Folashade's display in video

Reactions have trailed Lojay's new music video. Here are some of the comments below:

"Wizkid sister can never relate."

@Empress Becca:

"Na only musicians una day fall in love with?.

@~iam~favour:

"They are dating oo."

@black—chase:

"Wizkid sister no fit dance this."

@Badak T.I.:

"Is she not married abi my eyes de pain me."

@Isoskheb:

"Bro!!! Calm down ooo. Mother of 3."

@cedarrrrrr2:

"ugh sade is beautiful!."

@

"This Aunty fine ooo."

@Richard:

"Afa relax o."

@Erdo:

"I’ve watched this like 50 times."

Lojay speaks about Wizkid

Legit.ng had reported that Afrobeats super Icon Wizkid received another testimony from up-and-coming singer Lojay, who gave him his accolades as a pacesetter in the industry.

The Monalisa hitmaker spoke on how he looked up to Wizkid and how he made it as an individual.

The fast-rising, who has a song with the Grammy award-winning artist, disclosed the events that led to their iconic feature

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng