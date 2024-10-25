Nigerian international superstar had fans awestruck with his successful concert held in Los Angeles

Video from the massively sold-out event saw the Afrobeats sensation link up with renowned stars like Kevin Hart, Akon and more

Netizens had conflicting reactions towards the show and his meeting with the US comedian and Senegalese singer

Nigerian singer Damini Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, made his fans proud once more with his sold-out Los Angeles concert.

On October 23, 2024, Burna Boy sold out the Peacock Centre in Los Angeles, thrilling fans with a compilation of his hit tunes.

Burna Boy hung out with Kevin Hart and Akon. Credit: @burnaboygram, @kevinhart4real, @20takeoffs

Burna Boy and American-Senegalese music icon Akon collaborated on the two-day Headliners Only show.

The audience received a sneak peek of one of the unreleased tracks from Burna Boy's next album, which he previewed to the enthusiastic crowd.

Videos from backstage showed the moment famed US comedian Kevin Hart became super chatty about the Afro-fusion sensation while Burna Boy listened with enthusiasm.

Burna Boy with Akon and Kelvin Hart trend

indo_mulla:

"Make Akpi sha no see this videos."

jacksonenglish28:

Without Burna and Wizkid naija no get level for outside

unusualdazzling2:

"Forget wizkid and Davido, if you genuinely love Burna boy like this comment >>>>>>"

@yours_sammie:

"Kevin Hart short o, look at him looking like a kid."

oluomo_dhe_legitplug:

"Kevin go don use talk kill Burna."

big_m_phunky:

who noticed when those kids ran in to hug burna ,person commot the cana wey dey burna hand 😂

Burna Boy Reacts to Speed Darlington's diss track

Burna Boy had social media users seeking answers following a new post he shared via his official social media page

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported how Speed Darling was announced missing by one of his friends, citing that they had not heard from him in a matter of days. It was later discovered that the controversial rapper had been arrested.

After his release, Akpi released a diss song, "Baby Oil," which is now topping the charts on Spotify. In a new development, Burna Boy shared a post on social media where he shared his thoughts on codes. According to him, many people want to be in his spot but have no idea what it feels like to be him.

