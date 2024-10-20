A fan has shown how much Kellyrae and his wife are loved with the kind of gifts showered on them

In the video sighted online, the couple were almost in tears as they unwrapped some of the items

They got some wines, biscuits, cake, money, kitchen utensils and some other items which were carefully kept on the table

Kellyrae Sule, winner of the Big Brother Naija No Loose Guard edition, and his wife have been showered with love and gifts weeks after the show ended.

In a video making the rounds, the couple were almost in tears as they saw the numerous items sent to them by just one of their fans.

They got N5 million, wines, biscuits, kitchen utensils and other household items, cake which was decorated with the couple's picture.

A box which had several other edibles was covered with white towel which had the inscription, “Welcome back Doublekay”.

Those who were with the couple were wowed by the gift, as they all appreciated the giver,

Kellyrae was holding his wife and later gave her a hug.

Recall that some other reality stars have also been gifted different gifts from their fans.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Kellyrae and his wife collecting their gifts. Here are some of the comments below:

@ar.ike2216:

"The money is actually coming from one person not even the fan base if u don’t believe rest."

@teejaypat2023:

"All these gifts from just 1 person. Odogwu Mama, well done ma."

@spelldave_:

"Omo was so emotional on that live!!! My baby cried, thank you mama for loving my babies... kaysquad una too do o."

@_iam___victor:

"I am very happy for them, congratulations, Double K."

@official_favy_edijala:

"Just from one Fan (Godmother to Doublekay) ona Dey say na lie wait for Kaysquad gifting ona go halla tire."

@luxella789:

"Forget, these two are loved so, I’m not surprised!"

@mrysman_1:

"This kind blessings should come my way too, I too dey suffer."

@official_crystalivy:

"The best and most humble pair this year."

@ritamaryrose3:

"Congratulations Kellyrea and Kassia."

@prettyme4558:

"Just like ur winning came like a rude shock that’s how the gifting is shocking haters."

Kellyrae shares plan for prize money

Legit.ng had reported that the reality star had shared his plan for the prize money ahead of the grand finale taking place on Sunday, October 6.

In the clip, he said he and his will wife will invest the money, and he will also make a difference with his music.

His plan for the money generated an uproar among fans, who shared their hot takes about it in the comment section.

