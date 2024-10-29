Portable has shared a video with his fans to show that he was travelling out of the country as he flaunted his passport

In the clip posted on his social media, he said that he was going to Canada and he called himself successful

What he wore was s subject of discussion among his fans as he took pictures and made video at the airport

Controversial singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has announced that he was off to Canada with a video on his social media page.

In the caption of the post, he called himself successful and hailed himself as Ika if Africa.

In the recoding, the music star who assaulted a man during Felabration showed off his passport.

Portable's dressing causes stir

Some of his fans in the comment section spotted what he was wearing and commented about it.

The Zeh Nation boss wore a long shirt that looked like a gown. It had polka dots at the lower layer. He also wore a black trouser with it and accessorised it with rapper Odumodublvck's signature cap.

Recall that Martin Vincent Otse, better known as VDM, had vowed to write petitions to different embassies so that Portable will be prevented from entering some countries.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the singer at the airport. Here are some of the comment below:

@zues_hell:

"Werey don Japa before verydarkman spoil him career."

@ada_bekee06:

"Our Husband has gone madt again."

@abisoye320:

"Which kind dress be your investment no fit pick clothes for you ashiere."

@tinagold695:

"If you like go there and fight with someone u will end up in prison u think Canada is Nigeria u better behave well."

@oloriebiblog_:

"No go declare asylum ooo."

@lawycasual_wears_:

"Big love for you bami ."

@ngoziakuweke:

"We nor fall for ur nonsense talk cos u don cast very soon we r getting tired of u really bit if u change we go consider u again."

@victoriousboygram:

"Safe trip Tony Montana. Nigeria is somehow. This dude assaulted someone. And yet still acts like nothing. Smh. Una go suffer for that country ehn."

@abisoye320:

Portable's wife drags him

Ashabi Simple, Portable's 4th wife, had reacted to the allegation made against her by the singer a few days ago.

The singer had accused her of trying to spoil his marriage and called her bad luck because of her attitude.

In a video on her Insta story, she replied him with a diss track as she also sent her haters to the gallows.

