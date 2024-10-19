Nigerian singers Davido and Wizkid’s beef has taken another turn after they were both spotted at a London nightclub

A video made the rounds showing the moment Wizkid walked past OBO and his crew’s table at the club

Several videos from the club went viral, and it sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians who spoke on the beef between them

Top Nigerian singer David Adeleke Davido and his industry rival Ayodeji Balogun Wizkid were recently spotted at the same nightclub in London.

In the early hours of October 19, 2024, social media started buzzing with excitement after news spread that Wizkid and Davido were in the same location.

Recall that about two weeks ago, Wizkid went on a lengthy rant on social media, blasted Davido, his family, his crew, and anything related to the 30BG boss. The real cause of the fresh rant was not revealed, but the FC boss’ rant left netizens dropping hot takes and taking sides.

Fans react to Videos of Wizkid and Davido at same London nightclub. Photos: @wizkidayo, @davido

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Wizkid and Davido happened to be at the same nightclub in London, which caused more tension on social media.

In a video posted on Instagram by Davido’s close associate and blogger, Tunde Ednut, he claimed that OBO was relaxing at the club with his crew when Wizkid walked in. According to the celebrity blogger, both musicians ignored each other, and the Star Boy left soon after.

The video also showed Wizkid walking past Davido’s table at the club without interacting with him.

See the clip below:

See more videos from the London club Davido and Wizkid were spotted in below:

Davido chills with Pastor Tobi Adegboyega at the club despite Wizkid’s presence. OBO starts drumming with his chopsticks and plate:

See another clip below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid and Davido in same London club

The videos of Wizkid and Davido at the same nightclub in London, despite their heated beef, soon became a trending topic on social media. Netizens took sides on the matter. Read some of their comments below:

Djsjsofficial:

“Two captain no fit dey one ship.”

Aforlene_:

“No peace for the wicked you met 001 there you will leave for him he can’t leave for you, 30BG pin.”

Mamachina_academy:

“Wizzy obviously had a lot to be angry on, my guy isn’t like this.. a lot goes behind the close doors and mocking him for outburst might be hypocritical cuz we all get angry when poked.”

Mrclassical01:

“Two king no fit dey one country the weak king will need to go.”

Justinmadu:

“The wicked runneth when no man pursueth.”

Ebulue.progress:

“After all the chochocho. He come quite.”

rasaq.taiwo:

“What fan boy he is looking for Wiz everywhere 😂😂 my OG waka pass him table he no fit cough 😂.”

Gloribok:

“See how is happy to see big wiz 😢.”

Pain.real71:

“OBO no send anybody papa normally.”

silva828silva:

“Bloggers are the real problem to the fans that can't think for themselves.... Love both legends and we should appreciate them while they're here.”

Ran.ny06:

“E sure me die say na person cast Wiz location give OBO weh him first am go deh.”

_guancha_375373:

“Na mouth both of una get una for don throw two two punch make we know as e Dey go 😂 Buh my idolo get steeze sha no stress.”

Nolimithassan02:

“Both of them will probably be nervous😭.”

Rasaq.taiwo:

“What fan boy look for Wiz everywhere 😂😂 my OG waka pass him table he no fit cough 😂.”

Oluwalonifund:

“The moment you see someone you have issues with and you start drumming on a plate or misbehaving is a sign of fear.”

Sugardestiny_official:

“Las las Wiz finally left the club for 001😂”

things_dey_occur:

“After doing chochocho online, Shawty saw his mate face to face, hin japa. 🤣”

agbatufab:

“Walked out Majestically like a King 👑.”

Gossy1507:

“Tension hold m he begin drum😂”

Wizkid's sister reacts to threat

In other news, Legit.ng reported that a Snapchat post from one of Davido’s aides, identified as AB Kush, went viral after he served a serious warning to Wizkid amid his fight with his boss.

Wizkid’s elder sister, known as Yeetee on Instagram, took to her story channel to sound the alarm about the post made by Davido’s aide, and this raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng