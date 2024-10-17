Whitemoney has shown what he is capable of doing with some currency after he visited the salon to make his hair

In the recording, he was seen giving his stylist some dollar notes which were cut before they were used to make his hair

He boasted that his name was Whitemoney and added that it was dollars he was now using for his hair

Hazel Oyeze Onou, also known as Whitemoney, winner of Big Brother Naija season six, has flaunted his new look as he visited a salon to make his hair.

In the recording, the businessman was sighted in the recording at the salon trying to change his look. He brought out some dollar notes and showed them off.

Whitemoney visits salon to make hair. Photo credit @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

He used the popular slogan of Cubana Chiefpriest 'money na water' as he handled the dollars to his hair stylist to use to decorate his hair.

Whitemoney's stylist cut dollars

In the video, the stylist of the reality star used a pair of scissors to cut the money he was given before using them to make Whitemoney's hair.

After they had finished working on the hair, the businessman, who reconciled with his colleague, asked his fans to rate his new look.

See the video here:

What fans said about Whitemoney's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the reality show star. Here are some of the comments below:

@habbizzelle:

"You should have used $100 bills instead of $1s to really prove your point."

@noni_vee007:

"US Embassy is watching and smiling."

@nedumphotography:

"Talented mumu."

@justatouchng:

"When some people are out there hungry."

@justatouchng:

"Even Dangote no go do Kai thing bro stay humble."

@ellousgram:

"President general efulafu."@

@mercyblaze22:

"That’s fake paper dollar you can get it in grocery store."

@mgb_mike1:

"I'm worried for him because of the potential consequences from the US for disrespecting their currency."

@nature_adejo:

"Slavery mentality."

@rozzaymajor0:

"Whitemoney, In the house you posed to have a good thinking faculty, Uncle Sam don’t play like this, them go pick."

Timaya shuns Whitemoney

Legit.ng had reported that Timaya and Whitemoney had hit the studio to work together, and a video of the two had been signed on social media.

In the recording, Timaya was seen taking his part and when it came to Whitemoney's turn, he was only making some sound.

After hearing what Whitemoney was singing, Timaya was just stirring into space as he seemed not interested in what was going on.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng