Portable has shown another side that most of his fans have not seen before in a viral video online

In the recording, he was wearing a top and short skirt, he also used a pink and black wig just like DJ Cuppy

He was trying to advertise his new song titled “Don't go to Diddy's party” as he twerked happily in the video

Controversial singer, Habeeb Olaolomi Badmus, professionally known as Portable, has displayed his inner Bobrisky and DJ Cuppy in a hilarious video.

In the video, the music star, who claimed to be invited to Diddy's party, composed a song about the party. He warned that his fans should not attend such event.

Portable releases new song about Diddy. Photo credit@bobrisky222/@portablebaeby/@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

He was wearing a pink top and short pink skirt as he matched it with a pink wig. Not only that, he danced, and he tried to wiggle his waist for his fans to see.

Portable wears matching accessories

In the clip, the musician, who was a video vixen years ago, wore some accessory in pink as well. He had a wristband and slippers in the same colour.

He smiled at the camera and showed some dance moves in the video.

See the post here:

What fans said about Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the video posted by Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@bankole_colins:

"But why portable come fine as he dey join sisterhood like dis."

@kingin_______:

"Brotherhood."

@molla_boy:

"Potable don turn power rangers."

@oreoluwakiitan:

"Brotherhood isn’t proud of you."

@big_woo11:

"Hmm be like you don join baby oil club."

@opzyacealhaji:

"Burna go come carry you too soon."

@aremu___payday00:

"Outsoon and we don hear am finish."

@xtrapro_ajikawo:

"Be Like You Go Later Go This Diddy’s Parry o."

@tobbydee_obk1:

"Boss na u go be number 1 invite for Diddys parry oo."

Portable advises Bobrisky

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had reacted to the ongoing saga surrounding crossdresser Bobrisky as he composed a new song for him.

In the recording, he was in his white garment, also known as sutana when he started singing and asking Bobrisky to repent.

He also asked the crossdresser not to end it all, as he had earlier threatened after he deleted all his posts.

