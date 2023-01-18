Gospel musician Yinka Ayefele has dedicated a special post to his triplets on social media as they celebrate their birthday

The doting dad was spotted in beautiful pictures specially taken with the little ones in celebration of their 4th birthday

Fans, industry colleagues and other well-wishers were seen in the comment section with lovely messages for the celebrant

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

It is indeed a moment of joy and celebration for veteran gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele, who has witnessed yet another birthday of his triplets.

The little ones clocked 4 on Wednesday, January 18, and Ayefele dedicated a special post to them on his Instagram page.

Yinka Ayefele poses with his triplets as they clock 4. Photo: @yinkaayefele

Source: Instagram

"Happy birthday to my prides,” the singer captioned a video that featured pictures specially taken to celebrate the new age.

Some of the pictures captured Ayefele’s boys posing alongside their sister while they all came together and posed with daddy in other pictures.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

See below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

oghomehomon said:

"Happy birthday kids may the Almighty guide nd protect u all beyond in Jesus name amen."

its_me_f.m said:

"I am just here blushing ... I love them . God will continue to be with them, you and their mom shall live longer in good health to eat their fruits ... Congratulations."

adelademi said:

agbaje_abdulquadry_abu_royyan s May you continue to grow in God’s Wisdom,Knowledge and Understanding #ilovetriplets."

agbaje_abdulquadry_abu_royyan said:

"Aliamdulilah God bless u our triplets. May ur days be long in the land of living insha Allah ."

owonibioluwanifemi.22 said:

"May all your wishes, dreams and desires come true. Age with sufficient grace and massive mercy ijn."

toyin_moni said:

"Happy birthday to our amazing Eta Oko, u will continue to grow in age and staure, in wisdom, knowledge and sound mind. Congratulations Dad's Prides.❤️."

AY Makun and wife celebrate second daughter's birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that comedian AY Makun and his wife took to social media in celebration of their second daughter's birthday.

Both father and mother took to their respective Instagram pages with a special post dedicated to the little one.

"Happy birthday to our joy. may God keep you, bless you more than your parents. u shall be great in all you do," the celebrant's uncle, Lanre Makun, wrote.

Source: Legit.ng