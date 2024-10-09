An old video of Portable doing video vixen for young music star, Destiny Boy, has surfaced online

In the recording, Portable was at the back while Destiny Boy was singing, he was busy jumping and vibing to the song

The recording generated discussion among fans of the music star as they aired their view about it

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has been sighted in an old video doing video vixen for a young artist, Afeez Adesina also known as Destiny boy.

In the recording the controversial singer was at the back of Destiny Boy jumping and vibing to the song.

Portable's old video sparks reactions online. Photo credit @portablebaeby@iam_destinyboy

Source: Instagram

He was sighted with his signature coloured hair, but he was much younger in the recording.

In the clip, Destiny Boy bragged that he was a child of great destiny, he advised the youths to work hard and be humble when God eventually reward their labour.

The music video generated comments among fans because of the lyrics of the song Destiny Boy was singing.

Recall that Portable had featured in some other music videos before, but not as video vixen.

See the clip here:

What fans said about Portable

Reactions have trailed Portable's appearance in the music video. Here are some of the comments below:

@olukanyin:

“Husuler lomo

@pappyfaith2024:

"Small baddo self dey."

@folajimi_johnson:

"Una come say make the guy no do anything possible to remain relevant."

@asiantiger_0147:

"Such is life."

@this_is_yoel:

"This life go far gan. Na today I know lol."

@clickmd7:

"Him dey back."

@__khalipha_exchange:

"The song says a lot about the whole thing, it can only be God."

@iam_egroyce:

"Na so the life just be try dey humble yourself."

@grace_emmanuel_52:

"This life is so unpredictable, just keep grinding and don’t lose hope. Tomorrow fit sub for you."

Portable calls on Skepta

Legit.ng had reported that an audio chat between Portable and his manager Babayluvgram had surfaced on social media, and it generated reactions.

In the clip, Portable was ranting that his song had been locked, and he was told to bring almost half a million to access.

He said they should contact Skepta for him so he can learn how to lock all his music because of pirates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng