Fans of Wizkid have released the dance video for his anticipated album Morayo and it has gone viral online

In the clip, two of the singer's fans were seen vibing and making dance moves to one of the songs off the album

The recording sparked reactions among fans of Wizkid's arch rival Davido who shared their hot takes about it

Fans of Ayodeji Balogun, better known as Wizkid are excited about the yet to be released album of the singer.

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had teased his fans known as Wizkid FC about his most anticipated album Morayo a few months ago.

Fans beg Wizkid to drop album.

Source: Instagram

In the video making the rounds on social media, two young fans of the Grammy Award winner were seen dancing and giving leg moves to one of the songs off the album.

The interesting and exciting way the two danced made many beg the star boy to drop the long awaited album.

However, Wizkid's arch enemy's fans known as 30BG also reacted to the dance video and sent FC to the gallows, sparking off another debate about the two music stars.

Recall that the dust had just settled about the beef between the two superstars, which also saw their fans dragging their favourites online.

See the post here:

What fans said about the dance video

Reactions have trailed the dance video Wizkid's fans released. Here are some of the comments below:

@T Ø Ś Ĩ N:

"Wizkid dan repost you for twitter."

@cynthiababy:

"Wizkid own sef don too much oo, why he go delay music like this abi he wan mk I carry am go coven."

@Jackson Taylor:

"No worry na Morayo get December"

@pretty Bella:

"Wow December go sweet die."

@Chizzy Fk:

"I thought Davido dropped song last Friday? Snippet swallow song."

@danny_boyj:

"E no go better for who ever compares Big Wiz with any body again."

@being.jaydee:

"There's a reason why this guy is the most awarded artist out of Africa, no be by insta followers, you can't fake this."

@alao_vibez:

"Na people who need help dey look up to Davido while the successful people look up to Wizkid."

@essen_tial__:

"Another reason why Wizkid is number 1.He ain't little david . Bigwiz literally."

30BG drags Wizkid's sisters

Legit.ng had reported that a fan made a comparison between Davido's cousins and Wizkid's sisters in a clap back shared on X.

Two pictures of Davido's cousins and Wizkid's sisters were placed side by side as the fan gave them names.

The kind of identity given to the two of them sparked reactions in the comment section as many laughed at it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng