A new video of Wizkid sampling a track on his soon-to-be-released album dubbed Morayo is trending online

The music star dropped a snippet of the song barely a few days after marking his late mother's one-year death anniversary

Wizkid's new video has sparked excitement among his fanbase, while other rival fans shared their opinion about the song

Ayo Balogun Wizkid on Tuesday, August 20, sparked excitement among his fanbase across social media platforms after dropping an exciting update on his upcoming music album, 'Morayo'.

For months, Wizkid has kept his fans waiting after he revealed plans to drop the album following his mum's demise.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that since Wizkid's mother, Jane Dolapo Balogun, passed away on August 18, 2023, in London, the singer has, at every opportunity, poured out his emotions, sharing how much he misses her.

When is Wizkid's Morayo album release date?

As of the time of this report, Wizkid and his management are yet to share the exact date the album will be available on streaming platforms; however, it is expected to be out before the end of the year as a tribute to the singer's mum.

In a recent video he shared, Wizkid was spotted in what looked like a studio while a track from the album played in the background.

Slide the post below to listen to Wizkid's track off Morayo album below:

Reactions trail Wizkid's new song

Legit.ng captured some of the comments from the singer's fans and non-fans. Read them below:

hustler_money40:

"That's why them call him king of Africa."

rizwan_mfr:

"Even Rema made us laugh hehehe So make big wiz sef take it to another lever, we still ready and e still go too chart."

heiskollacashh:

"Make Wizkid give us this thing na."

tunaskii:

"Wetin be dis."

stardomgys:

"Y'all just wait Tire..😂😂..wizkid no dey drop any album this year ok ...I true FC will understand wizkid strategy , this year is for featuring and re-grouping 👏MORAYO drops next year."

kelvinscott685:

"You don start."

dayday.101:

"MORAYO is coming."

Wizkid remembers late mum

In other news, Wizkid sent some words of encouragement to everyone grieving.

The singer marked his late mother's post-humous birthday on July 4 and took to social media to honour her memory.

He described his mother as the love of his life and prayed that God would comfort everyone mourning.

