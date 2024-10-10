Nigerian movie star Sharon Ooja is enjoying her marital life as she shares a sneak peek with her fans

The movie icon who got married a couple of months ago and suffered heavy backlash has turned deaf ears to naysayers

She shared a compilation of lovely clips via her official IG page while showing off her wedding ring

Sharon Ooja Nwoke, a Nigerian movie star, is in the news as she shows her fans what life has been like for her lately.

The beautiful Nollywood actress took to her verified Instagram page, posting a series of clips showing off her beautiful life since her wedding to Ugo Nwoke.

Sharon shows off her life lately

In one of the clips, Sharon flaunted her wedding rock, letting naysayers know that nothing is shaking her marriage anytime soon. In another clip, she could be seen travelling with her man as they arrived at baggage claim at the airport.

It will be recalled that it was such an intense battle online after some internet trolls unearthed several aspects of Ugo Nwoke, Sharon Ooja's husband's past.

The majority warned her not to go ahead with her wedding, but she shut them all out and kept insisting that she was a God-ordained man.

She also testified in church about hearing from God and has no doubt in her heart that she has taken the right step.

Sharon Ooja trends online

Read some comments below:

@iambisola:

"To all the people Sharing this post, where are you sharing it to? Once my Boo posts work or a brand I hope you will share it like this. Thanks dears."

@beverly_osu:

"My sweet sugar mummy."

@iambisola:

"A Happy Married Queen."

@amyk_nancy:

"Sharon plz hide what you are showing people, God will see you through the journey."

@badgyalshanshan:

"My gorgeous sis."

@kechiloren:

"My girl is happy HAPPY."

@t0nit0ne:

"😍😍😍 and that ring is SHINING!"

