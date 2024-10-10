Video as Sharon Ooja Excitedly Shows off Exquisite Wedding Ring as She Vacations With Her Husband
- Nigerian movie star Sharon Ooja is enjoying her marital life as she shares a sneak peek with her fans
- The movie icon who got married a couple of months ago and suffered heavy backlash has turned deaf ears to naysayers
- She shared a compilation of lovely clips via her official IG page while showing off her wedding ring
Sharon Ooja Nwoke, a Nigerian movie star, is in the news as she shows her fans what life has been like for her lately.
The beautiful Nollywood actress took to her verified Instagram page, posting a series of clips showing off her beautiful life since her wedding to Ugo Nwoke.
Sharon shows off her life lately
In one of the clips, Sharon flaunted her wedding rock, letting naysayers know that nothing is shaking her marriage anytime soon. In another clip, she could be seen travelling with her man as they arrived at baggage claim at the airport.
It will be recalled that it was such an intense battle online after some internet trolls unearthed several aspects of Ugo Nwoke, Sharon Ooja's husband's past.
The majority warned her not to go ahead with her wedding, but she shut them all out and kept insisting that she was a God-ordained man.
She also testified in church about hearing from God and has no doubt in her heart that she has taken the right step.
Watch clip here:
Sharon Ooja trends online
Read some comments below:
@iambisola:
"To all the people Sharing this post, where are you sharing it to? Once my Boo posts work or a brand I hope you will share it like this. Thanks dears."
@beverly_osu:
"My sweet sugar mummy."
@iambisola:
"A Happy Married Queen."
BBNaija Queen unfollows husband, deletes all his pics 6 months after wedding, netizens ask questions
@amyk_nancy:
"Sharon plz hide what you are showing people, God will see you through the journey."
@badgyalshanshan:
"My gorgeous sis."
@kechiloren:
"My girl is happy HAPPY."
@t0nit0ne:
"😍😍😍 and that ring is SHINING!"
Sharon Ooja slays in 6 dazzling outfits
Legit.ng previously reported that actress Sharon Ooja's wedding memories had been fresh in her fans' hearts for a while.
Some of the remarkable memories from the breathtaking event were the decor, the notable guests, and the outfits worn.
Sharon did not disappoint her fans as she rocked classy outfits for her traditional and white wedding.
